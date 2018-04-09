Demolition goes wrong as silo falls wrong way to crush Danish cultural centre

Updated 9 April 2018, 10:50 AEST

Video shows onlookers crying out as the 53-metre-high silo topples the wrong way and onto a building that houses a local library and music school.

A silo in Denmark's Vordingborg Harbor fell on the local library. (Credit: Reuters)

A library and music school in Denmark have been damaged after a 53-metre-high silo toppled the wrong way during a demolition.

Video of the explosion in the town of Vordingborg on Friday (local time) captured onlookers cheering at the detonation, only to cry out as the tower crushed the waterfront cultural centre.

No one was injured.

Danish newspaper BT reported the Danish Explosives Association said all preparations for the planned explosion seemed to be correct.

An investigation is underway into what caused the silo to fall the wrong way.

On Facebook, the Vordingborg local government said volunteer firefighters helped throughout the night to secure the cultural centre, which houses a library and music school.

The library said most of the building's interior was not damaged but everything was covered in dust.