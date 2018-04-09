Malcolm Turnbull says he regrets making Newspoll comments before he rolled Tony Abbott

Updated 9 April 2018, 12:40 AEST

On the day Malcolm Turnbull hit the benchmark of 30 consecutive Newspoll losses, he admits regret over using the figure when pushing Tony Abbott out of the nation's top job.

This morning's figures, published in The Australian newspaper, show the Coalition trailing Labor 48 per cent to 52 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

On that fateful day in September 2015 when Mr Turnbull announced his coup against Mr Abbott, he said the people of Australia had "made up their mind about Mr Abbott's leadership".

"I regret making those remarks at the time, making remarks about 30 Newspolls at the time," he said today.

"But what I promised to do was to provide economic leadership and traditional cabinet government, and I've done both."

His predecessor has deflected questions about whether Mr Turnbull should be held to the same standard of Newspoll results.

"That's, I suppose, a question that really should be posed to the person who made polls the metric," Mr Abbott told Sydney radio station 2GB.

Mr Abbott argued he never made opinion polls the standard for successful leadership, and suggested the result should be used to focus the minds of the Coalition.

"Government is hard — Malcom Turnbull and I know this better than anyone," Mr Abbott said at the annual Pollie Pedal charity bike ride in Victoria this morning.

"The best way to be a good government is to have clear policies, it's to have a united team."

Liberal frontbenchers were trying to present a united front as the inevitable questions on leadership abounded.

"There isn't any movement against Malcolm Turnbull," Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne told ABC RN Breakfast.

"The party room wants him to be successful in the same [way] the public do, there is no challenge to his leadership.

"He is delivering excellent government in Australia, the kind of traditional Howard-like government that you would expect from Malcolm Turnbull."

Despite maintaining the old adage that politicians do not pay attention to the polls, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann volunteered some analysis about the Coalition's woes.

"It's not unusual for incumbent governments in between elections being behind in the polls," Senator Cormann told the ABC's AM.

"We're actually not that far behind, the truth be told, and between now and the election there is some more work to be done, of course."