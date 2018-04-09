Papua New Guinea emergency teams scramble to reach villages feared hit by latest earthquake

Updated 9 April 2018, 18:00 AEST

Emergency response teams are being flown by helicopter to a remote part of Papua New Guinea, where there is concern a weekend earthquake could have taken more lives in a region already struggling to recover from a magnitude-7.5 quake which hit earlier this year.

Key points: Ridges people have fled to may have slipped further away

Landslides could exacerbate water pollution problems

Increasing violence and lawlessness causing problems with relief efforts

Unconfirmed reports from the country's Highlands say the magnitude-6.3 quake hit on Saturday afternoon.

People in the area have become used to the aftershocks which have rocked the Highlands since February's earthquake, but the deputy administrator of Hela Province, Pius Pape, said the weekend's tremor made it feel like the disaster was happening again.

"I was here on the ground and you know, I was shaken up. It was as bad as the last earthquake," he said.

Many people living near the epicentre of February's earthquake have fled to larger villages on ridges in the hope of avoiding being buried in landslides.

But Bill Hamblin, PNG's emergency controller, said some of those ridges may have slipped further away, so the earthquake might have caused fatalities in remote areas.

"There were some villages precariously placed on the top of these ridges where the landslides had occurred," he said.

"Certainly they could have gone over the edge with another earthquake there."

Authorities have been unable to contact people in those villages since the new tremor. They will have to wait until teams can be sent there by helicopter.

Dr Hamblin said if the latest tremor had caused more landslides, they would exacerbate the water pollution problem which was affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

The waterways from the quake zone flow into the Fly River, one of Papua New Guinea's largest and most important river systems.

"We flew over that the other day and it's full of mud, it's like a mud pie, it's just so thick with mud," Dr Hamblin said.

"This will just increase that silt and continue it.

"As a result of that there's no oxygen in the river and all the fish, crocodiles, turtles… are dying in that river."

Violence forcing evacuation of relief workers

Another huge problem confronting PNG authorities has been increasing violence and lawlessness in the earthquake zone.

At least 12 people were killed in tribal fighting in the town of Tari in the past week, and health workers were evacuated from the provincial hospital where survivors of the violence were being treated.

Soldiers are guarding the hospital, and a defence force medical team has been sent in to keep it running.

And the violence has affected other relief efforts.

Gianluca Rampolla, the United Nations resident coordinator in PNG, said a UN worker was injured when an aid convoy was attacked in the Southern Highlands on Saturday.

"They got blocked on the street by a mob and their convoy, which was escorted by both police and the PNG defence force, was attacked with stones and machetes and one UNICEF [member] was slightly injured, was wounded on his head," he said.

Mr Rampolla said most aid workers had been forced to leave areas closest to the quake epicentre because of the violence.

He said the latest quake was a further complication for relief agencies, which were already struggling with many problems in the disaster zone.

"The trauma is still [happening] and this is making things only worse," he said.

"It might have an impact on continued displacement, while we were hoping we would be able to start bringing communities back to their villages.

"And again, this is compounded by the security situation that doesn't allow us to actually operate."