Superyacht seized over link to 1MDB corruption scandal should be freed, owners tell court

Updated 10 April 2018, 0:50 AEST

The US Department of Justice says the Equanimity was bought with the proceeds of , but its owners are asking an Indonesian court to free the vessel, claiming the FBI and Indonesian police did not follow proper protocol during its seizure.

The owners of a $330 million dollar yacht impounded in Bali at the request of US investigators have asked an Indonesian court to free the vessel.

Key points: The 90-metre superyacht remains moored off Bali's Benoa Bay

Three Australians among the Equanimity's 34 crew have been unable to leave Indonesia

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been linked to the 1MDB scandal

The owners of the yacht Equanimity claim its seizure is illegal because the FBI and Indonesian police did not follow proper protocol before it was impounded.

The US Department of Justice asked Indonesia to impound the vessel in February because it was bought with the proceeds of Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal.

Malaysian billionaire Jho Low was named as a key figure in the scandal by the Department of Justice.

The FBI alleges that he is the owner of Equanimity and he has released statements criticising the impounding of the yacht.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been linked to the scandal but denies any involvement in corruption or money laundering.

Lawyers representing Equanimity Cayman Ltd, claimed in the South Jakarta District Court that the FBI failed to send their request directly to Indonesia's Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly.

They also argued that the charges related to 1MDB are not proven so Mr Low's assets cannot be seized.

Mr Low issued a statement in March saying the US Department of Justice case was "entirely without foundation".

Three Australians among the Equanimity's 34 crew are unable to leave Indonesia pending a decision on the ship's seizure.

The passports of the Australians — chief stewardess Jessica Blight, stewardess Bonnie Maroney and deckhand Samuel Ashton — are among those being held by Indonesian immigration officials.

The 90-metre superyacht remains moored off Bali's Benoa Bay.

The boat crew are allowed on shore for short visits but cannot leave the country.