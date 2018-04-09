US denies it launched missile strike on Syrian airbase after chemical weapons attack on rebel-held town

Updated 9 April 2018, 16:50 AEST

Syrian state TV says missiles have hit a regime airfield near the city of Homs, but the Pentagon denies reports the US is behind the attacks after Donald Trump said Syria would pay a "big price" for the apparent use of poison gas on a rebel-held town.

The Tiyas T-4 airbase was also hit in February 2018. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The Pentagon has denied US forces launched a missile strike which hit a Syrian airfield near the city of Homs.

Key points: Pentagon says the US was not behind the reported missile attack on a Syrian air base

An Israeli spokeswoman declined to comment

The UN Security Council will meet to dicsuss the chemical weapons attack

Syrian state television reported that loud explosions were heard near the T-4 airfield, and a Syrian military source was reported as saying eight missiles had been shot down.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitor, said at least 14 people were killed including some fighters of various nationalities, an apparent reference to Iranian-backed Shiite militia members, mainly from Iraq, Lebanon and Iran, fighting alongside the Syrian army.

"An aggression was perpetrated on T-4 airbase in several strikes that is most likely to be an American attack," state television said in a news flash.

But the Pentagon said the US was not behind the strike, despite President Donald Trump warning that there would be a "big price to pay" for an apprent chemical weapons atack which killed dozens of people in a besieged rebel-held town.

"At this time, the Department of Defence is not conducting air strikes in Syria," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"However, we continue to closely watch the situation and support the ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable."

When asked about the explosions, an Israeli spokeswoman declined to comment.

Israel has struck Syrian army locations many times in the course of the conflict, hitting convoys and bases of Iranian-backed militias that fight alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

In February an Israeli F-16 was shot down by Syrian air defence missiles as Israeli warplanes launched a bombing raid on Iranian-backed positions around the T-4 base.

Israel said its strikes were launched after an Iranian drone launched from T-4 crossed into Israeli airspace.

Israel has previously accused Syria of allowing Iran to set up a complex at the base to supply its ally, the Lebanese militant Shiite group Hezbollah, with weapons.

Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed militias have a large military presence in Syria and are well entrenched in central and eastern areas near the Iraqi border.

Security Council to debate chemical attack

The chemical weapons attack late on Saturday in the town of Douma killed about 49 people, according to medical and civil rights groups.

The United Nations Security Council will debate the attack in meeting tonight.

Syria denied it had launched any such attack, a denial which was backed by its ally Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned against any retaliatory military action on the basis of "invented and fabricated excuses", saying it could lead to severe consequences.

In April 2017, Mr Trump ordered a cruise missile strike on Syria's Shayrat air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack against civilians in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Today French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Mr Trump by telephone and the two agreed that they would work together to establish clear responsibility for what Mr Macron's office said they had both agreed was a confirmed chemical attack.

Mr Macron said in February "France will strike" in the event of lethal chemical weapon attack on civilians by regime forces in Syria.

ABC/wires