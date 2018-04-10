Anne Buist on rage, child abuse, the royal commission and her latest novel

Updated 10 April 2018, 8:25 AEST

Are cases of infanticide as monstrous, as open-and-shut, as our instincts would have us believe?

As an author and perinatal psychiatrist, Anne Buist deals with difficult subject matter. (Credit: ABC)

For many of us, work can be a stressful experience. For Anne Buist, it's something else entirely.

As a perinatal psychiatrist, she regularly sees cases of child abuse, kidnapping, infanticide and murder.

It's the kind of dark and difficult job that would lead some to heavy drinking.

But for Buist, her work as an expert witness, and with child protective services in Victoria, has provided fertile ground for fiction writing.

Her latest novel, This I Would Kill For, is the next in a series following the endeavours of fictional forensic psychiatrist Natalie King.

In the book, Buist explores the issue of child abuse, as protagonist Natalie tries to work out if an eight-year-old girl, Chelsea, is being abused, and if so, by whom

"I do a lot of child abuse cases … and I really wanted to look at the impacts," she says.

"In my mind, I started to think about how much can I do as a psychiatrist — I'm not a detective, I give Natalie a little bit more detective power than I have."

Examining the grey areas and the rage

In This I Would Kill For, Chelsea is being abused by someone she knows.

A point Buist stresses is that "stranger danger" — the idea that abusers of children are unknown to families — is, statistically speaking, a furphy.

"[The source of abuse is] very, very rarely a stranger," she says.

It is more likely that neighbours, friends, brothers and fathers will abuse, with Victorian Government data stating 85 per cent of crimes against children are committed by someone they know.

The book's title This I Would Kill For, Buist explains, is about the anger and outrage that learning about a case of child abuse — particularly when perpetrated by a family member — can bring up.

"I don't think there is anything that stirs our passion as much," she says.

Buist recalls a case she was involved in, in which a 10-year-old girl was sexually abused and then thrown in a dam.

"The man led people … and said, 'She was pleading for her life as I threw her in'," she says.

"If I had a gun at that point in time, I really think I would have killed the man … I was so enraged.

"I don't believe in murder and I don't believe in guns, so I hope that wouldn't happen.

"But I could understand why we would do this. I have a daughter, I have a son too… It's such a powerful thing."

While the man in this case was what Buist calls "a monster", she says the vast majority of cases she sees involve a far more complex set of circumstances, psychologically speaking.

It's these grey areas that she, as a psychiatrist and author, is interested in.

'Blanking out' newborn murders

When Buist once publicly expressed the view that society needs to understand parents who kill their children in order to prevent it from happening again, people were furious.

"I got hate mail," she says.

"It really opened my eyes to the fact that people have a very black and white view of this area."

Neonaticide, for example — the murder of an infant within 24 hours of being born — might to many seem like the ultimate act of evil.

Buist mentions the case of Keli Lane, convicted of the murder of her newborn child, who concealed a pregnancy despite a career as professional water polo player.

Tabloid news coverage focuses on outrage, the Euripidean aspect — but in the eight cases Buist has seen, the women's stories are rarely so simple.

"Almost all of them were not very well educated," Buist says.

While some were aged in their 20s, Buist says their mental age was closer to that of a 12-year-old.

"Basically, what I was seeing in all of these cases was a 12-year-old who had suddenly given birth," she says.

"I challenge anyone who has had a much-wanted baby to … pretend you are 12 — you don't know anything much about sex, and suddenly you've got these incredible pains and something falls out of you. They panic."

Some dissociate, Buist says.

"They separate out of their bodies essentially … blank it out," she says.

In addition, half of all neonaticide cases involve perpetrators with significant abuse histories.

"These are not women who have gone through pregnancy planning it, thinking about it, dreaming of a baby — they are cut off emotionally and they remain cut off quite often," Buist says.

Abuse figures the tip of the iceberg

When it comes to Australian expressions of perinatal grief, infanticide often takes centre stage, with various attempts made to understand what exactly it is that would motivate a parent to kill their child.

The real life case of Sofina Nikat Nikat, who smothered her 15-month-old daughter to death in a park, only to invent a possible African assailant in a later police interview, is one such example.

Fortunately, Buist says, infanticide is "quite rare" in the child protection system.

Child abuse, on the other hand, is "very common", with statistics showing hundreds of thousands of allegations of abuse or harm being tabulated each year by child protection departments.

Those numbers, Buist says, are only the tip of the iceberg.

"There's a lot beyond that. Usually sexual abuse cases don't come up until they are adults, so we are missing a lot," she says.

Buist's novel This I Would Kill For is set against a backdrop inspired by Australia's recent Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Abuse.

She says the real-life royal commission was a negative experience for some victims, who've been retraumatised, but it was a watershed moment in helping society understand just how damaging child sexual abuse can be.

Buist says while her parent's generation understood sexual abuse was a possibility, concerns about potential paedophiles were often swept under the rug.

"They kind of often knew, 'Oh yes, you don't let your child anywhere near that teacher, that priest, that whatever', but never actually did anything," she says.

"I think it's because they really, really didn't understand the level of psychological impact it had."

The liberating work of fiction writing

Buist's work as a perinatal psychiatrist involves the exploration of difficult territory, but she says approaching it as an author can be liberating.

"I started Medea's Curse (the first Natalie King novel) as non-fiction," she says,

"But I very quickly thought, actually, fiction enables me to write in a much more satisfying way."

For her, she explains, fiction writing provides a kind of salve to the frustration she experiences as a natural by-product of her job.

"The beauty of fiction is, I [am] able to give uplifting components to my characters, resolve their stories," Buist says.

"There's a lot of satisfaction in doing that, which I can't do in real life."