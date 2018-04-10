Commonwealth Games: Bronte Campbell does it again as Aussies thrill in medley relays

Updated 10 April 2018, 22:40 AEST

Bronte Campbell follows up Monday's epic 100m freestyle win by anchoring a nail-biting medley relay tussle with Canada, as Australia picks up eight golds on the last day of Commonwealth Games swimming.

Bronte Campbell has done it again a second night running, anchoring Australia to victory in the women's 4x100m medley relay in a thrilling duel with the Canadians.

Campbell, fresh after stunning older sister Cate in Monday's 100m freestyle final, edged Taylor Ruck in a frantic freestyle showdown to bring Australia gold in a Commonwealth record time of 3:54.36.

Canada led by the narrowest margin heading into the final stroke after Emily Seebohm, Georgia Bohl and Emma McKeon were kept just at bay throughout.

But Campbell found a last burst of energy just when it mattered most, getting past Ruck with 50m to go, in one of seven medals won by Australians on the final night of swimming at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Australian men matched the women with a medley relay equally as thrilling, as Kyle Chalmers edged England's Benjamin Proud in a frantic freestyle climax.

The men's team took gold in a Commonwealth Games record of 3:31.04, a result which saw Mitch Larkin — who kicked off Australia's charge with the backstroke opener — claim a fifth gold medal from as many events.

Larkin won his first gold of the night and fourth of the 2018 Games with victory in the men's 200m individual medley final.

He edged an incredibly strong field to win in 1:57.67 — a Commonwealth record — ahead of Scottish star Duncan Scott and fellow Australian Clyde Lewis, who won the 400m individual medley earlier in the Games.

"Nice surprise. This morning, [coach] Dean [Boxall] said 'you've got to get up, you've got make this final, it will be close'," Larkin said.

"I sort of swum to my strengths, worked the backstroke. I didn't realise it was so close, with 50m to go. Just dug deep. I knew Clyde [Lewis] was right next to me, we were sort of looking at one another.

"Training alongside him, he's a great athlete and I know with a little bit more experience in the future, he'll be a fantastic swimmer."

Jack McLoughlin is Australia's new long-distance swimming star after beating Mack Horton in the men's 1500m freestyle final on the last night of swimming at the Commonwealth Games.

McLoughlin worked up a two-body-length lead over Horton and Welsh swimmer Daniel Jervis at the three-quarter mark, before Jarvis started making serious inroads on McLoughlin's lead.

Jarvis took McLoughlin right to the wire, but McLoughlin remarkably had enough in the tank to keep his lead, winning in 14:47.09, with Horton finishing third.

"I could hear the crowd urging me on from the last 300 metres, I was hurting so much," McLoughlin said.

"I knew Mack [Horton] could get a good sprint going so I was just trying to hang on for dear life really.

"I had a chat with [Australian coach] Lawrie Lawrence a couple of weeks ago and he said the 1,500m is all mental and when you're hurting you've just got to tighten those screws even more, and it's a real test of willpower this one, so I'm really happy."

Titmus off to a golden start

Ariarne Titmus got Australia off to a golden start in the pool on the final night of swimming at the Commonwealth Games.

Titmus, backing up her gold in the 800m freestyle, was in charge of the 400m freestyle from the get-go, finishing in a time of 4:00.93 — a Commonwealth Games record.

"I was the most nervous I have been the whole meet. I felt like I was going to be sick I was so nervous," Titmus said.

"I didn't want to fail on the expectations that I had set myself.

"I knew that I would probably be out in front. I wasn't nervous about that, it was that I wouldn't be able to transfer my training into racing. And I am happy that I could do that tonight."

England's Holly Hibbott finished second, with compatriot Eleanor Faulkner taking out the bronze medal.

Emily Seebohm finally snared a backstroke gold in the 2018 Games with a win in the women's 50m backstroke final, getting in ahead of Canada's Kylie Masse and Wales' Georgia Davies.

Cameron McEvoy came third in the shoot-out that is the men's 50m freestyle, finishing behind England's Benjamin Proud and silver medallist Bradley Tandy of South Africa.

Steven Solomon carried Australia's hopes in the men's 400m final, but he faded in the home straight to finish in seventh position via a time of 45.64.

Botswana's charismatic Isaac Makwala enjoyed a clear victory in 44.35, finishing well ahead of his second-placed teammate Baboloki Thebe (45.09).

Earlier, Australia claimed double gold in the men's and women's road cycling time trials, with Cameron Meyer and Katrin Garfoot steaming in for first place.

Lakeisha Patterson won the women's S8 50m freestyle event, ahead of Canada's Morgan Bird and Abigail Tripp.

The Aussies swept the podium in the men's S9 100m backstroke final, with Brenden Hall leading the charge ahead of compatriots Timothy Hodge and Logan Powell.

De Rozario wins women's T54 1,500m final

On the track at Carrara Stadium, Australia's Madison de Rozario scored a decisive victory in the women's T54 1,500m final, with her compatriot Angie Ballard winning the silver.

De Rozario, a two-time bronze medallist in the event at the IPC Athletics World Championships, won in a time of 3:34.06 after clearing out from the field just ahead of the final lap.

"This will rank amazingly high in my memories," de Rozario said.

"I'm enjoying this moment in front of so many Australians, with my mother and grandfather in the crowd was something special."

She led by five metres in slippery conditions when the bell sounded with 400m remaining before extending the gap back to her rivals, as she powered through to the finish line.

Ballard's time for second was 3:36.85, with Canada's Diane Roy third in 3:36.97.

Nicholas Hough had earlier broken Australia's 32-year medal drought in the 110m hurdles with a bronze in the opening track evening of Tuesday's evening session.

Hough, running in the outside lane, posted a personal best of 13.38, with Jamaica's Ronald Levy (13.19) winning gold ahead of his countryman Hansle Parchment (13.22).

Australia had not managed a podium finish in the 110m hurdles since Don Wright claimed a bronze medal at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh.

Fearnley takes silver behind Dupont

Kurt Fearnley, making his final appearance on the track as an Australian representative, almost pulled out a fairy tale victory in the men's T54 1,500m when he was just edged out for the gold by 0.17 of a second.

"It was bloody tough," Fearnley said.

"I was up there and gave it all, everything in the last 80 metres."

Fearnley took silver behind Canada's Alexandre Dupont, with the pair conducting a titanic battle in the final 250 metres in front of a roaring crowd at Carrara Stadium.

Dupont was able to keep himself ahead of Fearnley, but the Australian athletics co-captain launched a final challenge in the home straight only for the Canadian to outlast him at the finish.

Fearnley's time was 3:11.92, just behind Dupont's 3:11.75, while Australia's Jake Lappin was the bronze medallist in 3:12.60.

The 37-year-old Fearnley, a three-time Paralympic gold medallist, will contest the men's T54 marathon on Sunday.

Australia collected two medals in the women's hammer throw final.

Alexandra Hulley slotted into the silver medal position courtesy of her best effort of 68.20m and Lara Nielsen won bronze with 65.03m.

Cedric Dubler broke through for his first medal at the senior level on the international stage after picking up the bronze in the decathlon.

Australia had not recorded a top-three finish in the gruelling two-day event since 2006.