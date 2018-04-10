Commonwealth Games: McLoughlin holds on for 1500m triumph as Larkin wins fourth gold

Updated 10 April 2018, 21:45 AEST

Jack McLoughlin comes out on top to take out the 1500m freestyle final, as Mitch Larkin wins an incredible fourth gold medal of the Commonwealth Games on the last night in the pool.

Jack McLoughlin remarkably had enough in the tank to keep his lead. (Credit: AAP)

Jack McLoughlin is Australia's new long-distance swimming star after beating Mack Horton in the men's 1500m freestyle final on the last night of swimming at the Commonwealth Games.

McLoughlin worked up a two-body-length lead over Horton and Welsh swimmer Daniel Jervis at the three-quarter mark, before Jarvis started making serious inroads on McLoughlin's lead.

Jarvis took McLoughlin right to the wire, but McLoughlin remarkably had enough in the tank to keep his lead, winning in 14:47.09, with Horton finishing third.

Meanwhile, Mitch Larkin's incredible Commonwealth Games has continued with gold in the men's 200m individual medley — his fourth win in Gold Coast 2018.

Larkin edged an incredibly strong field to win in 1:57.67 — a Commonwealth record — ahead of Scottish star Duncan Scott and fellow Australian Clyde Lewis, who won the 400m individual medley earlier in the Games.

"Nice surprise. This morning, [coach] Dean [Boxall] said 'you've got to get up, you've got make this final, it will be close'," Larkin said.

"I sort of swum to my strengths, worked the backstroke. I didn't realise it was so close, with 50m to go. Just dug deep. I knew Clyde [Lewis] was right next to me, we were sort of looking at one another.

"Training alongside him, he's a great athlete and I know with a little bit more experience in the future, he'll be a fantastic swimmer."

Ariarne Titmus got Australia off to a golden start in the pool on the final night of swimming at the Commonwealth Games.

Titmus, backing up her gold in the 800m freestyle, was in charge of the 400m freestyle from the get-go, finishing in a time of 4:00.93 — a Commonwealth Games record.

"I was the most nervous I have been the whole meet. I felt like I was going to be sick I was so nervous," Titmus said.

"I didn't want to fail on the expectations that I had set myself.

"I knew that I would probably be out in front. I wasn't nervous about that, it was that I wouldn't be able to transfer my training into racing. And I am happy that I could do that tonight."

England's Holly Hibbott finished second, with compatriot Eleanor Faulkner taking out the bronze medal.

Emily Seebohm finally snared a backstroke gold in the 2018 Games with a win in the women's 50m backstroke final, getting in ahead of Canada's Kylie Masse and Wales' Georgia Davies.

In the big race to come, Mack Horton will be looking to clinch gold in the gruelling 1,500m freestyle.

Cameron McEvoy came third in the shoot-out that is the men's 50m freestyle, finishing behind England's Benjamin Proud and silver medallist Bradley Tandy of South Africa.

Both Australia's men's and women's teams will contest the 4x100m medley relays.

On the track, Australia's Steve Solomon will contest his first-ever Commonwealth Games 400m final, looking to stun Botswana's Isaac Makwana.

Earlier, Australia claimed double gold in the men's and women's road cycling time trials, with Cameron Meyer and Katrin Garfoot steaming in for first place.

Lakeisha Patterson won the women's S8 50m freestyle event, ahead of Canada's Morgan Bird and Abigail Tripp.

The Aussies swept the podium in the men's S9 100m backstroke final, with Brenden Hall leading the charge ahead of compatriots Timothy Hodge and Logan Powell.

De Rozario wins women's T54 1,500m final

On the track at Carrara Stadium, Australia's Madison de Rozario scored a decisive victory in the women's T54 1,500m final, with her compatriot Angie Ballard winning the silver.

De Rozario, a two-time bronze medallist in the event at the IPC Athletics World Championships, won in a time of 3:34.06 after clearing out from the field just ahead of the final lap.

She led by five metres in slippery conditions when the bell sounded with 400m remaining before extending the gap back to her rivals, as she powered through to the finish line.

Ballard's time for second was 3:36.85, with Canada's Diane Roy third in 3:36.97.

Nicholas Hough had earlier broken Australia's 32-year medal drought in the 110m hurdles with a bronze in the opening track evening of Tuesday's evening session.

Hough, running in the outside lane, posted a personal best of 13.38, with Jamaica's Ronald Levy (13.19) winning gold ahead of his countryman Hansle Parchment (13.22).

Australia had not managed a podium finish in the 110m hurdles since Don Wright claimed a bronze medal at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh.

Kurt Fearnley, making his final appearance on the track as an Australian representative, almost pulled out a fairy tale victory in the men's T54 1,500m when he was just edged out for the gold by 0.17 of a second.

Fearnley took silver behind Canada's Alexandre Dupont, with the pair conducting a titanic battle in the final 250 metres in front of a roaring crowd at Carrara Stadium.

Dupont was able to keep himself ahead of Fearnley, but the Australian athletics co-captain launched a final challenge in the home straight only for the Canadian to outlast him at the finish.

Fearnley's time was 3:11.92, just behind Dupont's 3:11.75, while Australia's Jake Lappin was the bronze medallist in 3:12.60.

The 37-year-old Fearnley, a three-time Paralympic gold medallist, will contest the men's T54 marathon on Sunday.