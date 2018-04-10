Government launches investigation into Australia Tax Office after allegations of unethical cash grabs

Updated 10 April 2018, 17:10 AEST

The investigation into the Australian Tax Office follows a joint Four Corners and Fairfax Media investigation detailing alleged unethical conduct by the ATO.

Ms O'Dwyer wants the investigation completed as quickly as possible. (Credit: ABC)

The Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dwyer has launched an urgent investigation into the Australian Tax Office (ATO) following a joint Four Corners and Fairfax Media investigation.

Two ATO whistleblowers have reported a toxic workplace culture where vulnerable small businesses and individuals are deliberately targeted to help meet revenue goals.

Ms O'Dwyer has told the ABC she is deeply concerned by the allegations raised in the investigation.

"I have requested a thorough investigation of all allegations raised and the Government will be responding once it has had the opportunity to consider that investigation in detail," Ms O'Dwyer said.

She told the ABC she wants the investigation to be completed as quickly as possible.

In a statement, the ATO said the cases highlighted by Four Corners and Fairfax Media did not suggest "systemic issues" within the organisation.

"The work we have done over the last five years reinventing the client experience and our culture means many of the allegations from these cases are not representative of today's practices," the statement said.

"Where we have made mistakes, we will apologise and seek to rectify the position and restore the relationship with the taxpayer."

Earlier today, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said Labor would investigate issues raised by the whistleblowers and whether small businesses were being treated fairly.

"The whistleblowers have drawn the nation's attention to something that a lot of businesses and people have been concerned about," Mr Shorten said.

"It looks like people's genuine concerns have some basis in fact."

Mr Shorten said Labor would investigate the allegations when Federal Parliament returns in May.