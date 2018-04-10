Israel Folau a 'strong role model' despite saying gay people go to hell, Rugby boss Raelene Castle says

Updated 10 April 2018, 15:05 AEST

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle describes Wallabies star Israel Folau, who last week said on social media that gay people were going to hell, as a "really strong role model in the Pacific Islander community" who should have put a "positive spin" on his comments.

The Australian Rugby Union says they have spoken to Israel Folau about his comments regarding homosexuality. The CEO of Rugby Australia Raelene Castle says the issue is a delicate balancing act. (Credit: ABC)

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle has described besieged Wallabies star Israel Folau as a "strong role model" despite his social media post saying that gay people were going to hell.

Full-back Folau, a devout Christian, said homosexuals would go to "HELL" unless they "repent their sins" in a comment on Instagram on April 4.

He met rugby hierarchy today in Sydney to discuss social media policy, after he had been widely criticised for his comments.

Folau, 29, is one of the biggest names in Australian rugby.

"We are in a negotiation with Israel to extend [his contract] and we would really like him to stay in rugby, that's hugely important to us, he is a great player, he has delivered some great outcomes for us and has been a really strong role model in the Pacific Islander community and we would like to see he stays in rugby," Castle said.

When asked if Folau understood the pain his comments could cause, Ms Castle replied: "Yes, and I think Israel has acknowledged that maybe he could have put a positive spin on that same message and done it in a more respectful way."

Folau has previously spoken out against same-sex marriage, after the Wallabies expressed support for the Yes campaign last year.

In a tweet posted on September 13 last year, Folau said: "I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions but personally, I will not support gay marriage."

The tweet prompted a backlash and accusations of homophobia.

Folau was raised Mormon however joined another church connected with Assemblies of God, a Pentecostal group, in 2011.

His views on same-sex marriage is in conflict with that of the Wallabies' major sponsor Qantas, which has supported campaigns promoting LGBT rights and acceptance.

Qantas' sponsorship deal with the Wallabies is in place until 2020.

In a statement last week, a Qantas spokesperson condemned Folau's comments.

"We've made clear to Rugby Australia that we find the comments very disappointing," the spokesperson said.