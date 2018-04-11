Commonwealth Games: Australia's Kathryn Mitchell dominates the women's javelin on night seven

Updated 11 April 2018, 20:55 AEST

Australia gets off to a great start on night seven with gold and silver in the women's javelin thanks to Kathryn Mitchell and Kelsey-Lee Roberts.

It was a case of fourth time lucky for Australia's Kathryn Mitchell, who won gold in the women's javelin with a Commonwealth Games record at Carrara Stadium.

Mitchell had competed in the Melbourne (sixth), Delhi (fifth) and Glasgow (fourth) Games without making the podium, but she turned that around in emphatic style on the Gold Coast.

She unleashed an almighty throw of 68.92 metres with her first attempt, which not only broke the previous Games mark held by compatriot Kim Mickle (65.96m) but also beat the national record of 68.57m she set last month.

The victory was just reward for the 35-year-old Victorian, who has proven she is among the best throwers internationally during her career after placing sixth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and fifth at the Moscow world championships in 2013.

She entered the Games in superb form, twice breaking the national record, which moved her to number seven on the world all-time list.

The competition on Wednesday night was effectively over following the opening round, although Mitchell's fellow Australian Kelsey-Lee Roberts jumped into the silver medal position with her final throw of the evening.

Roberts, a bronze medallist in Glasgow four years ago, ripped out a 63.89m to leapfrog South Africa's Sunette Viljoen, who had to settle for the bronze with 62.08m.

Mitchell joins a decorated list of Australian Commonwealth Games victors in the women's javelin, with seven of her countrywomen, including Mickle and 1996 Olympic silver medallist Louise Currey, having won gold.