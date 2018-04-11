Commonwealth Games: Esther Qin and Georgia Sheehan win diving gold, Daniel Repacholi wins pistol final

Updated 11 April 2018, 15:15 AEST

Esther Qin and Georgia Sheehan claim gold with their final dive in the women's synchronised 3m springboard at the Commonwealth Games, after fellow Australians Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith stumble late.

Georgia Sheehan and Esther Qin in action at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre. (Credit: AAP)

Australia has opened day seven of the Commonwealth Games in positive fashion by winning gold in the diving and shooting competitions.

Esther Qin and Georgia Sheehan claimed the gold medal in the women's synchronised 3m springboard, while Daniel Repacholi took out the men's 50m pistol final.

Qin and Sheehan were sitting in fourth place heading into the fifth and final round of diving, with their Australian teammates Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith holding down top spot.

But Keeney's poor entry on the final dive cost her and Smith dearly and they failed to score, and the Rio Olympic bronze medallists shot down the standings to eventually finish in seventh and last place.

Qin and Sheehan stepped up and nailed an inward two-and-a-half somersault to score 71.10 for a total of 284.10, which proved enough to win gold in Southport.

The gold is Qin's second at a Commonwealth Games, as she won the 3m springboard in Glasgow four years ago.

Repacholi wins his third Comm Games gold

Repacholi was in third place following the qualification phase at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane but rose to the occasion in the final.

He produced a Games record score of 227.2 when it counted to clinch gold for the host nation.

It is Repacholi's third Commonwealth Games gold, as he was victorious in the men's 10m air pistol in Glasgow and the 50m pistol pairs 12 years ago in Melbourne.