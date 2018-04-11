'Dismal' lack of cultural diversity in leadership sparks call for targets

Updated 11 April 2018, 13:00 AEST

Just 11 of our top 372 CEOs and businesses executives are of non-European or Indigenous background, according to new research.

There is a "dismal" lack of cultural diversity at the top of Australian companies, institutions and government departments that should spark a discussion around leadership targets, according to new research from the Human Rights Commission.

The commission's Leading For Change report found 97 per cent of top CEOs were of Anglo-Celtic or European background and 95 per cent of other non-chief senior management also fit this profile.

In absolute numbers, this meant only 11 of the 372 CEOs and senior executives the report looked at were of non-European or Indigenous background.

"That's a cricket team's worth of diversity in Australian leadership," Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane said.

"That's a dismal statistic for a society that prides itself on its multiculturalism."

Cultural background Number % of senior leaders % of population % of over/under representation Anglo-Celtic 286 76.9 58 +18.9 European 75 20.1 18 +2.1 Non-European 10 2.7 21 -18.3 Indigenous 1 0.3 3 -2.7

The report examined the cultural backgrounds of CEOs of ASX200 companies, federal ministers, heads of federal and state government departments, and vice-chancellors of universities.

It found that across the board there was an under-representation of non-European or Indigenous leaders.

Within the federal government ministry, only one person out of 30 was of non-European or Indigenous background.

Among university vice-chancellors it was one in 39, and across all federal and state government department heads it was one in 103.

% Anglo-Celtic % European % Non-European % Indigenous ASX 200 CEOs 72.5 23.5 4 0 Federal ministry 83.4 13.3 0 3.3 Govt department heads 84.5 14.5 1 0 University vice-chancellors 74.3 23.1 2.6 0

Dr Soutphommasane said the numbers challenged the idea that Australia was a successful multicultural society.

"To put it in perspective we estimate from the 2016 census that about 24 per cent of Australians have a non-European or Indigenous background," he said.

"So you have got to ask whether we are seeing the kind of level playing field and meritocracy that you would expect to see of a successful multicultural Australia.

"It's a reminder to us and a challenge to us that our success as a multicultural nation is not yet complete."

Dr Soutphommasane said it was time to have a discussion around diversity targets, but he didn't go as far as advocating enforced quotas.

"A target is a voluntary aim or aspiration that's set by an organisation on its own terms. A quota is something imposed from the outside," he said.

"I am in favour of having targets.

"If you look at who is coming out of our high schools and universities at the moment, there is no under-representation of cultural diversity at all there.

"That does raise a question about whether we are seeing a level playing field at the moment when it comes to leadership in our organisations and institutions."