Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg apologises again as he faces Congress over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Updated 11 April 2018, 6:45 AEST

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins a two-day congressional inquisition with a public apology as he is grilled on issues from his company's handling of alleged Russian attempts at election interference to consumer privacy and hate speech.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has begun a two-day congressional inquisition with a public apology for a privacy scandal that has roiled the social media giant he founded more than a decade ago.

Mr Zuckerberg opened his remarks before the US Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees by taking responsibility for failing to prevent Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, from gathering personal information from 87 million users to try to influence elections.

Mr Zuckerberg had apologised many times already, to users and the public, but this was the first time in his career that he had gone before Congress.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake," he said.

"It was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."

Mr Zuckerberg said his company was attempting to change in light of recent criticism, as he attempted to forestall any strict legislation aimed at the world's largest social network.

The 33-year-old internet mogul was grilled on a range of issues from Facebook's handling of alleged Russian attempts at election interference to consumer privacy and hate speech.

"We are going through a broad philosophical shift at the company," said Mr Zuckerberg, wearing a dark suit and tie instead of his typical T-shirt and jeans.

John Thune, chairman of the US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee, struck an adversarial tone in his opening remarks.

"In the past, many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle have been willing to defer to tech companies' efforts to regulate themselves. But this may be changing," he said.

Facebook shares soar

Outside the Capitol building, which houses Congress, online protest group Avaaz set up 100 life-sized cut-outs of Mr Zuckerberg wearing T-shirts with the words 'Fix Facebook'.

Facebook faces a growing crisis of confidence among users, advertisers, employees and investors after acknowledging that up to 87 million people, mostly in the United States, had personal information harvested from the site by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that has counted US President Donald Trump's election campaign among its clients.

It is also struggling to deal with fake news and alleged foreign interference in elections, disclosing in September that Russians under fake names used the social network to try to influence US voters in the months before and after the 2016 election, writing about inflammatory subjects, setting up events and buying ads.

In February, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies with interfering in the election by sowing discord on social media.

Mr Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook in his Harvard University dorm room in 2004, is fighting to prove to critics that he is the right person to go on leading what has grown into one of the world's largest companies.

On Friday, Mr Zuckerberg threw his support behind proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads.

Facebook shares closed with their biggest daily percentage gain in two years.

Reuters/AP