Girls jump from New Jersey dance studio balcony to escape fire

Updated 11 April 2018, 17:15 AEST

Witnesses rush to help girls trapped on the second floor of a burning building in the United States.

Girls were filmed jumping from the balcony to escape a fire. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Witnesses have rushed to help screaming young girls trapped on the second floor of a burning building in the United States, after a blaze tore though a dance studio.

Key points: Five people sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Local mayor describes the rescue as one of the 'bravest' things he has seen

Initial investigations suggest fire not suspicious

A local official said initial investigations suggested the fire broke out on the first floor of the building in New Jersey, sending flames towards the second floor.

Young girls could be heard screaming for help in a video posted online.

Witnesses rushed to their aid as flames spewed across the balcony.

Someone produced a ladder, which some of the girls used to escape the flames.

But one stumbled on the way down, knocking the ladder to the ground.

One girl was left dangling from the edge of the balcony — her legs flailing in the air.

With few choices left, she and two others still trapped leapt to the ground.

'One of the bravest things I've ever seen'

Edgewater Mayor Michael McPartland said he was just down the road when the fire took hold.

"I was standing there with a friend of mine and we started running up the street," Mr McPartland said.

He said a local businessman and a police officer were the first on the scene, not hesitating to help.

"I tell you what it was one of the bravest things I have ever seen ... they escaped due to the bravery of these two guys " Mr McPartland said.

"It was kind of dramatic."

Local fire chief Steve Curry said five people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He said initial investigations suggested the fire was not suspicious.

The building also contained a small restaurant, a health spa and a carwash.