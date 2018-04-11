Prime Minister's Department employee arrested amid allegations of indecent acts against minors

Updated 11 April 2018, 13:05 AEST

An employee of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet has been arrested for alleged indecent acts against minors.

In a statement, the department said it was cooperating fully with NT Police.

It said the allegations were extremely disturbing and that it had suspended the employee pending court proceedings.

The Department said it had zero tolerance for abuse, particularly of children, and that it remained "committed to ensuring appropriate work practices when dealing with vulnerable people".

More to come.