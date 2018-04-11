Prime Minister's Department employee faces court amid allegations of indecent acts against minors

Updated 11 April 2018, 14:00 AEST

The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet suspends an employee after they are arrested for alleged indecent acts against minors.

An employee of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet has faced court for alleged indecent acts against minors.

The 58-year-old appeared in Alice Springs local court on Monday charged with seven counts of indecent dealings with a child under 16 and was remanded in custody.

The case was adjourned to next month.

The ABC understands the arrest was made in Alice Springs on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet said it was cooperating fully with NT Police.

It said the allegations were extremely disturbing and that it had suspended the employee pending court proceedings.

The Department said it had zero tolerance for abuse, particularly of children, and that it remained "committed to ensuring appropriate work practices when dealing with vulnerable people".

NT Police has been contacted for comment.