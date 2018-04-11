Russia vetoes US proposal for independent probe into alleged chemical attacks in Syria

Updated 11 April 2018, 8:45 AEST

Russia is criticised for derailing a US proposal at the UN Security Council for an independent investigation into who was responsible for alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

International chemical weapons experts have said they will go to the Syrian town of Douma to investigate an alleged poison gas attack, as the United States and other Western powers consider taking military action over the incident.

Key points: The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will deploy a team

The US, France and Britain have been discussing how to respond to the attack

Syria and its main ally Russia say there is no evidence that a gas attack took place

US President Donald Trump warned of a quick, forceful response once responsibility for the attack was established.

The White House said Mr Trump now will not travel on Friday to the Summit of the Americas in Peru so that he can focus on the crisis.

France and Britain were also discussing with the Trump administration how to respond to the incident. Both also stressed that who was to blame still needed to be confirmed.

At least 60 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in the suspected chemical attack on Douma, then still occupied by rebel forces, according to a Syrian relief group.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government and Russia, its main ally, said there was no evidence that a gas attack had taken place and the claim was bogus.

But the incident has thrust Syria's seven-year-old conflict back to the forefront of international concern and has pitted Washington and Moscow against each other again.

Aggravating the volatile situation, Iran, Mr Assad's other main ally, threatened to respond to an air strike on a Syrian military base on Monday that Tehran, Damascus and Moscow have blamed on Israel.

In Syria, thousands of militants and their families arrived in rebel-held parts of the country's north-west on Tuesday after surrendering Douma to government forces.

Their evacuation restores Mr Assad's control over the entire eastern Ghouta — formerly the biggest rebel bastion near Damascus.

Expert mission won't blame any party

The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said Syria had been asked to make the necessary arrangements for the deployment of an investigation team.

"The team is preparing to deploy to Syria shortly," it said in a statement.

The mission will determine if banned munitions were used, but it will not assign blame.

Doctors and witnesses have said victims showed symptoms of poisoning, possibly by a nerve agent, and reported the smell of chlorine gas.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Assad government and Russia both urged the OPCW to investigate the allegations of chemical weapons use in Douma — a move apparently aimed at averting any US-led action.

"Syria is keen on cooperating with the OPCW to uncover the truth behind the allegations that some Western sides have been advertising to justify their aggressive intentions," state news agency SANA said, quoting an official Foreign Ministry source.

OPCW inspectors have, however, been attacked on two previous missions to the sites of chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Trump due to decide on response

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said there was no threat of the situation in Syria resulting in a military clash between Russia and the United States. TASS news agency quoted him as saying he believed common sense would prevail.

On Monday, Mr Trump told a meeting of military leaders and national security advisers in Washington that he would take a decision on a response quickly, and that the United States had "a lot of options militarily" on Syria.

"We can't let that happen in our world … especially when we're able to because of the power of the United States, the power of our country, we're able to stop it," Mr Trump said.

Any potential US strike is likely to involve naval assets, given the risk to aircraft from Russian and Syrian air defence systems.

A US Navy guided missile destroyer, the Donald Cook, is in the Mediterranean.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a number of other assets could be moved into position "in a short period of time" if needed.

Last year, the United States launched strikes from two Navy destroyers against a Syrian air base.

Reuters