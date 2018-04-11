Shirtless man rushes to punch Sydney driver trying to cross lanes, goes back for chainsaw

Updated 11 April 2018, 19:20 AEST

Police investigate after dashcam footage emerges of a man getting out of his car and running to punch another driver through an open car window, before going back for a chainsaw, during Sydney peak-hour traffic.

A frightening peak-hour brawl erupts on a busy road in Fairfield, western Sydney, on April 10, 2018. One man is attacked through the window of his vehicle, but the fight quickly spills on to the street. (Credit: Audience submitted)

Police are investigating after dashcam footage emerged of a shirtless man getting out of his car and running to punch another driver through an open car window, before going back for a chainsaw, during peak-hour traffic in south-west Sydney.

Vision from Dash Cam Owners Australia's Facebook page showed a white Jeep blocking traffic while trying to cross three lanes and double lines to turn onto Horsley Drive in Fairfield on Tuesday.

A topless man can be seen exiting his vehicle from three cars behind and sprinting down the road to confront the Jeep driver.

He then punched the man through the window before the two began brawling amid the busy traffic.

Another man in high-vis then joined the fight, which eventually ended in the shirtless man being pinned to the road by the other two men.

After exchanging a few words, the attacker walked back to his car, where he pulled out a chainsaw; however, the Jeep had already driven away.

The video has been viewed more than 170,000 times, with more than 2,000 comments.

"Patience and road courtesy, where has it gone? Couple of trucks being courteous and one idiot thinks he owns the road and has the right to start belting people, maybe he will learn from this," one person wrote.

"That's super scary! Could have been a young mum with kids in the car when aggressive guy came out of nowhere fists punching! I hope old mate was reported to the police!" another said.