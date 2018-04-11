Splendour in the Grass 2018: Kendrick Lamar and Lorde to perform at Byron Bay festival

Updated 11 April 2018, 9:40 AEST

The line-up for the country's biggest music festival has dropped and it features Aussie artists like Angus and Julia Stone as well as American rapper Kendrick Lamar and New Zealand singer Lorde.

Lorde will perform at Splendour in the Grass this year. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The line-up has dropped for the country's biggest music festival.

The headlining acts at Splendour in the Grass will include New Zealand singer Lorde, American rapper Kendrick Lamar and American rock band Vampire Weekend.

Aussie artists Angus and Julia Stone, Gang of Youths, Dune Rats and Hilltop Hoods are also part of this year's Splendour festival.

International artists unveiled include The Wombats, CHVRCHES, MGMT and Franz Ferdinand.

The festival will be held at North Byron Parklands from, Friday July 20 to Sunday July 22.

The Australian music festival has been held annually since 2001.

Full list of performers

Kendrick Lamar; Lorde; Vampire Weekend; Khalid; The Wombats; Hilltop Hoods; CHVRCHES; Miguel; Girl Talk; Angus and Julia Stone; Gang of Youths; Franz Ferdinand; MGMT; Ben Howard; Dune Rats and Friends; Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite; Pnau; James Bay; The Avalanches DJ set; Chromeo; DMA's; Ball Park Music; Henry Rollins; Safia; The Jungle Giants; Lil Xan; Methyl Ethel ; Amy Shark; The Bronx; Ocean Alley; Carmada By L D R U and Yahtzel; DZ Deathrays; Lord Huron; Middle Kids; Hockey Dad; Towkio; Cub Sport; Touch Sensitive; Sampa the Great; Dean Lewis; Skegss; Albert Hammond Jr; Mallrat; Marmozets; Alex Lahey; Rito and Kah-Lo; Jack River; Superoganism; Anna Lunoe; Lewis Capaldi; All Our Exes Live in Texas; Alex the Astronaut; Yungblud; Crooked Colours; Nina Las Vegas; Soccer Mommy; Elderbrook; Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever; Tim Sweeney; Stella Donnelly; Bully; Baker Boy; Wafia; No Mono; Waax; Angie McMahon; West Thebarton; Eves Karydas; G Flip; The Babe Rainbow; Haiku Hands; Didirri; Alice Ivy; Amyl and The Sniffers; Ziggy Ramo; Fantastic Man; Lo'99; Human Movement; Manu Crook$; Kasbo; Madam X; Andras; Alta; Ara Koufax; Two People; B Wise; Made in Paris; Jensen Interceptor; Woodes; Teischa; Antony Cleopatra; Muto; Elk Road; Mike Gurrieri; Love Deluxe; Lauren Hansom; Poolclvb; Godlands; Nyxen; Emma Stevenson; Ebony Boadu