Why does Indigenous success make some white Australians uncomfortable?

Timmah Ball has seen first-hand the anger and confusion directed towards Aboriginal people who have accumulated wealth or success.

"From my experience I've seen more white poor people in my life, than I've seen black poor people so I don't see it as a colour thing. We're all just atoms."

The words slipped carelessly from his tongue — the podcast host was desperately trying to build an argument that was essentially flaccid.

As Ryan Hyde spoke I waited for a response from guest Nayuka Gorrie. I imagined her body twitch, ready to attack, perhaps slightly humoured by the absurdity of his statement.

She responded in her dry ironic way: "It's just a bit of LOL, saying you've seen just as many poor white people, when white people globally have all the power."

I hoped Hyde's ignorant assumptions — made on a 2016 Collective Potential podcast about inequality in Australia — delivered future comic material, as she wrestled with his misconceptions.

While his statement hung uneasily, it was a reminder of the anger and confusion that is often directed towards Aboriginal or people of colour who have accumulated wealth or success.

White Anglo-Australians often view us curiously — a problem to solve when we are poor or disadvantaged, but perplexing and troublesome when socio-economically affluent. Our identities morph chaotically.

Class and capital doesn't erase race and discrimination

I was born middle-class and was aware of this privilege as a child. It was emphasised when I met kids at school whose parents struggled financially.

Although there were challenging moments for my single mother, who balanced mortgage repayments on a low-level administrative salary, the security of a home, food and access to amenities was never questioned.

Yet in my first year of university, our situation was scrutinised by a friend, who was astonished that my mum and I were living in an apartment in a middle-class Melbourne suburb.

"I can't believe your mum lives here," she said.

"I've never met an Aboriginal who lives in a place like this, seriously the ones I saw in Perth were always homeless or getting harassed by cops. You must be proud."

Her words stung — our identities were rendered 'special' for achieving something that would be considered ordinary for any other Anglo-Australian.

These tensions are heightened in a climate where the class and social status of Aboriginal people and non-white Australians are rising.

It's an elevation that seems to illicit resentment from confused white Australians, who most likely never expected this shift.

Other white people, like Hyde, imagine that acquiring class and capital erases race and discrimination, in an egalitarian society where educated well-off Aboriginal people will never experience marginalisation again.

In the 2017 Meanjin essay In Defence of the Bad, White Working Class, author Shannon Burns argues that "the people of colour whom I call friends are all university educated and English-rich, if they are registered as 'other', it is a very diluted form of otherness".

While it's obvious that education and wealth heightens an individual's status and wellbeing, for those who aren't white it is unlikely to thin their otherness in a country structured on colonial whiteness.

For Aboriginal people there is a heavier cost: becoming English-rich was not a choice but an imposition, which aggressively redirected our future during colonisation.

The boundary of race and class

In a country that belligerently imagines that class doesn't exist, the intersectionality of class and race is often messy.

The white working class often blame us and other non-white migrants for taking their jobs and benefits, and those of us with class privilege are riddled with our own anxieties as we navigate new freedoms.

All the while, questions of class and money, and its benefits and challenges, lie heavily in the background unanswered.

As conversations about racism regularly emerge in public forums, conversations about class and capitalism remain guarded, as we cling to mythologies that everyone in Australia is all equal anyway.

One of the complexities of class is that it is often invisible, obscuring its advantages and allowing the middle and upper classes to hide their privilege.

At a recent exhibition opening, a friend who had also arrived from their office job discussed how the featured artist survived without a regular income.

Dressed in an oversized op-shop Adidas T-shirt, the artist's attire may have symbolised the hipster trend towards low-fi normcore meets homeless chic, but there was something decidedly working class, or at least lower-middle class, about their character.

With shoulders slumped nervously, they averted the trendy crowd's gaze, lurking in a corner with a longneck in their hand, as if to say 'how did I get here?'

But as the conversation evolved, another friend mentioned that their father was a high-profile plastic surgeon and they had never paid rent in their life.

The revelation was unnerving.

I had admired this person as someone who had broken barriers and suddenly their success seemed pre-determined.

But it shouldn't have been surprising.

In a country where many white people from the working and middle classes erupt in panic at the thought of non-white migrants taking their jobs and any Aboriginal person in an identified position is milking the system, a critical analysis of the in-built structural advantages of colonial wealth and class remains frighteningly unseen.

Timmah Ball is an emerging writer, urban researcher and cultural producer of Ballardong Noongar descent.