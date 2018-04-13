Commonwealth Games: Dylan Voller in hospital after self-harming in police van following arrest at protest

Updated 13 April 2018, 15:50 AEST

The former Northern Territory youth detainee is being treated for injuries sustained while self-harming in a police van after he was arrested at an Indigenous protest on the Gold Coast.

Image: Police have moved a large group of protesters out of Broadbeach mall and into Kurrawa Park

Mr Voller was among five men who were arrested this morning, they were part of a larger group of people who were trying to disrupt Channel Seven's live broadcast of the Commonwealth Games.

Mr Voller came to national attention in 2016 when he was shown tied to a restraint chair and hooded in a Four Corners episode on youth detention in the Northern Territory.

The episode resulted in Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announcing a royal commission into the detention of children in the NT.

Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Brian Codd said Mr Voller attempted to self-harm while he was in the back the police van.

Assistant Commissioner Codd said police noticed he had something around his neck as he was being driven to the watch house.

"They immediately stopped their vehicle and moved very quickly to the rear," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Codd said Mr Voller appeared to be gasping for air.

"Queensland Ambulance were advised immediately and came to their aid," he said.

Mr Voller was transported to hospital in a stable condition for observation.

"I'm delighted to be able to advise that the man is not in a serious condition, however is at the hospital receiving treatment, where he remains, still within police custody," Assistant Commissioner Codd said.

He also said he was "delighted" with the professionalism of the police officers involved in the incident.

"I could advise there was no violence or use of force of any excessive nature that needed to be enforced, it was a compliant arrest and police guided him to a police vehicle," he said.

"Our ethical standards command have been engaged and are overviewing the situation."

Mr Voller's mother Joanne has visited her son at the Gold Coast University Hospital, where he is under police guard.

The ABC understands Mr Voller had a CT scan to rule out any serious head injuries.

Protesters are upset at Seven's Sunrise program, which last month ran a controversial segment on Indigenous children.

The show moved from its usual spot at Broadbeach to broadcast from other parts of the Gold Coast this morning, but protesters showed up with signs and chanted slogans.

Police moved a group of protesters from a Broadbeach mall near the broadcast area, and took a number of protesters into custody.

Protester Boe Spearim believed the police were heavy handed.

He said protesters were trying to catch a bus back to their camp on The Southport Spit.

"They've got guns, they've got Tasers, they've got batons, you know they have everything they need, pepper spray, bullet proof vests, tell me that isn't intimidating," he said.

"There's peacefulness on our part, the police officers as they have always been, especially here in Queensland a rich history when it comes to brutality of Aboriginal people".

Mr Spearim said Indigenous people would continue to protest.

Mr Voller and two other protesters were charged after trying to enter Carrara Stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.