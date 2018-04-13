Commonwealth Games: South Africa's Caster Semenya completes the 800m-1,500m double on night nine

Updated 14 April 2018, 0:05 AEST

There are no surprises in the women's 800m final, as South Africa's Caster Semenya dominates the two-lap event once more, and Australia wins another pole vault medal on night nine of the Commonwealth Games.

Caster Semenya has completed a personal golden double, triumphing comfortably in the 800 metre women's final.

The South African coasted home in a Commonwealth record of 1:56.68 to add to her gold-medal-winning run in the women's 1500m.

There had been talk that Semenya might try to go for a fast time — given that possible changes to IAAF regulations on athlete's testosterone levels could all but rule her out of the sport — but once the pace slowed down in the second half of the opening lap, that was off the table.

Regardless, Semenya — who has not been beaten at the distance since 2015 — began to surge away after the bell, and no-one could get close to the two-time Olympic champion.

In her first Commonwealth Games, Semenya completed a dominant win, finishing 1.39 seconds clear of Kenyan Margaret Wambui, with Jamaica's Natoya Goule taking the bronze medal.

Kennedy wins pole vault bronze

Twenty-four hours after Kurtis Marschall wowed the spectators at Carrara Stadium with his win in the men's pole vault, fellow Australian Nina Kennedy made it onto the podium in what was a pulsating women's event.

Kennedy had made a successful first clearance of every height she attempted until the bar was raised to 4.65m, six centimetres shy of her personal best set earlier this year.

She was one of four competitors remaining in the final at this stage, but she was unable to clear the height and she finished with the bronze ahead of England's Holly Bradshaw on countback.

Canada's Alysha Newman was the gold medallist with a Games record of 4.75m, edging out New Zealand's Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney, who was second with 4.70m.

Australians Liz Parnov (4.40m) and Lisa Campbell (4.00m) placed fourth and 11th respectively.

"That was everything I dreamed of, that was amazing," Kennedy said.

"Coming into this competition I think I was ranked fourth or something, it was such a high standard this year I was happy to be a part of it."

'Bittersweet' fourth in hurdles for Jenneke

Australia's world champion and the defending Games gold medallist Sally Pearson was missing from the 100m hurdles final after withdrawing last week because of her Achilles tendon injury.

In Pearson's absence, Nigeria Oluwatobiloba Amusan won gold in a time of 12.68.

Australians Michelle Jenneke and Brianna Beahan were fourth and fifth respectively, running times of 13.07 and 13.11.

Jenneke said was not satisfied to come so close to a medal, although she admitted she could not fault her effort in the final.

"It's bittersweet," she said.

"I was pretty disappointed with my time and position there, I think I could have run a lot faster and I think I could have pushed for a medal."

Strong day for Aussie teams

It was a strong day for the Australian teams, with the Opals and Kookaburras to play for the gold medal in their respective sport, and an unbeaten start by the women's rugby sevens side.

The Opals had a big win over England in their basketball semi-final.

Australia crushed the English 109-50, with Liz Cambage top-scoring with 21 points, backed up by 18 from Cayla George.

The Kookaburras held on for a memorable 2-1 semi-final win over England in men's hockey, reduced to nine players for the last few minutes.

Australia had a brilliant start, with a goal inside 30 seconds to Trent Mitton giving the home side the lead.

Ian Sloan equalised for England, but Mitton scored again to put Australia 2-1 in front.

It was a nervous final few minutes after Tom Craig and Daniel Beale were yellow-carded inside the final 10 minutes.

At the rugby sevens, Australia's women's team kicked off their campaign with a 34-5 win over Wales, followed by a 29-12 victory over England in the last game of the day.

The Australians will face Fiji in their last game of Pool B. The men's team will begin their tournament on Saturday.

Mucci just misses out on heptathlon medal

Teenager Celeste Mucci came close to winning Australia's first medal in the heptathlon in 12 years, only to fall one place short of claiming the bronze at the conclusion of the exhausting two-day event.

Mucci, 18, was sitting in third place on the overall standings heading into the seventh and final event, the 800m, 109 points ahead of England's Niamh Emerson.

But Emerson produced a stunning performance to win the second heat of the 800m in 2:12.18, with Mucci coming home in a distant fifth place via a time of 2:29.73.

Emerson finished on 6,043 points to move ahead of Mucci, who scored 5,915 points, which was a personal best.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (6,255) won gold for England and Canada's Nina Schultz (6,133) was the silver medallist. Mucci's Australian teammate Alysha Burnett finished ninth on 5,628.

Kenya claimed a clean sweep of the podium in a testing men's 3000m steeplechase, with the trio of Conseslus Kipruto, Abraham Kibiwott and Amos Kirui claiming gold, silver and bronze respectively.

Canada's Matthew Hughes looked to have earned bronze before Kirui stole in at the death, as compatriot Kipruto claimed a Commonwealth record in a time of 8:10.08.

Australia's James Nipperess finished ninth.

In the men's discus, Australia's Matty Denny, Mitchell Cooper and Benn Harradine finished outside the medals placings as Jamaica's Fedrick Dacres took out the title.

Denny, Cooper and Harradine finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

No fourth gold for Dame Valerie

Valerie Adams was chasing a fourth consecutive gold medal in the women's shot put but she was upstaged by Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd in a thrilling final.

Adams, who won the first of her three Commonwealth titles at the 2006 Games in Melbourne, was tied with Thomas-Dodd on 18.70m after four rounds.

But Thomas-Dodd, second at the world indoor championships in Birmingham last month, produced a massive effort of 19.36m with her fifth attempt to move ahead of her New Zealand rival.

Adams could not respond in the sixth and final round and she had to settle for silver behind Thomas-Dodd.

Uganda's Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei took out the gruelling men's 10,000m final, ahead of Canada's Mohammed Ahmed and Rodgers Kwemoi of Kenya.

Australia's Stewart McSweyn finished 11th as compatriot Patrick Tiernan was disqualified.

Aussies set for big boxing medal haul

In boxing, Australia is certain of winning eight medals after an excellent run in the semi-finals on day nine.

Jason Whateley scored an unanimous decision over India's Naman Tanwar, and he will face New Zealand's David Nyika in the heavyweight (91kg) gold medal bout tomorrow.

Harry Garside qualified for the gold medal bout in the men's 60kg class with a split decision win over Wales' Michael McDonagh.

In the women's 60kg class, Anja Stridsman defeated New Zealand's Troy Garton to set up a gold medal bout against Nigeria's Yetunde Odunuga.

Skye Nicolson beat Canada's Sabrina Aubin-Boucher in a 4-1 decision by the judges in the women's 57kg class and Caitlin Parker won a unanimous decision over Nigeria's Millicent Agboegbulem in women's 75kg.

In the first bout of the day, Australia's Taylah Robertson lost her semi-final in the women's 51kg to England's Lisa Whiteside, while Clay Waterman lost to Wales boxer Sammy Lee in the men's 81kg class.