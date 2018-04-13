Commonwealth Games: Two Indian athletes suspended after syringe found in room

Updated 13 April 2018, 12:40 AEST

A race walker and a triple jumper will be put on the next flight to India after a syringe was found in their room in the Commonwealth Games athletes' village.

The syringes were found in rooms in the Commonwealth Games athletes' village. (Credit: ABC)

Two Indian competitors have been kicked out of the Commonwealth Games athletes' village for breaching a "no-needle" policy.

Games officials said race walker Irfan Kolothum Thodi and triple jumper Rakesh Babu were found to have a syringe in their room in the athletes' village on the Gold Coast.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has suspended the two from competing and said they would be put on the next flight home.

CGF President Louise Martin said the CGF court was told cleaners found a needle in a cup on a bedside table in Babu and Thodi's room.

An Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority investigator also found a syringe in Mr Babu's bag.

Ms Martin said the CGF court found the athletes' denials of any knowledge of the syringes were both "unreliable and evasive".

Babu was due to compete in Saturday's triple jump final while Thodi finished 13th in last Sunday's 20 kilometre race walk.

Indian Chef de Mission Vikram Singh Sisodia, General Team Manager Namdev Shirgaonker, and Athletics Team Manager Ravinder Chaudhry were also found to be in breach of the "no-needle" policy.

Ms Martin said that was because they failed to ensure compliance with the policy.

The trio have been issued a strong reprimand by Games officials and warned they could lose their accreditation if any other members of the Indian team are issued infractions.