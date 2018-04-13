Cricket coverage faces major shakeup with Seven and Foxtel winning TV rights battle

Updated 13 April 2018, 11:45 AEST

Media speculation has valued the Seven West Media and Foxtel bid at more than $1 billion for the rights to broadcast Tests and the high-rating T20 Big Bash League.

Seven West Media has confirmed it has won the bidding war for Cricket Australia's television rights.

In a statement to the ASX, Seven said it had been informed its bid with pay-TV partner Foxtel to broadcast Australian international cricket games from the summer of 2018-2019 as well as the Big Bash League had been successful.

"Contracts are being finalised but are not yet signed. A full announcement will be made on signing this afternoon," Seven said.

It is the first time that the Nine Network has lost the cricket rights in 40 years.

The News Corporation-Telstra-owned Foxtel put the deal together and is understood to be paying around $100 million a year for the rights, with Seven chipping in $80 million.

It is understood Seven will broadcast all Tests on home soil as well as the Big Bash.

Foxtel's Fox Sports will cover all games, taking exclusive rights to international one-day 50 overs matches and Twenty20 internationals, putting them behind a pay wall for the first time.

Cricket Australia had been under pressure to deliver a big pay day having asked all parties to re-submit tenders earlier this year after a disappointing first round of bids.

Nine Entertainment, which owns the Nine Network, said it also bid for the broadcast rights but lost out.

The company said the decision will not affect its 2018 financial results but it cannot say what impact the loss of the broadcast rights will have on its bottom line for 2019.

More to come.