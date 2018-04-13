Dylan Voller in hospital after being arrested for breaching bail at protest

Updated 13 April 2018, 13:25 AEST

The former Northern Territory youth detainee is being treated for injuries sustained in a police van after he was arrested for breaching his bail conditions during an Indigenous protest on the Gold Coast.

Indigenous protesters are angry because they say police are stopping them from travelling through Broadbeach. (Credit: ABC)

Former Northern Territory youth detainee, Dylan Voller, is being treated for injuries sustained in a police van after being arrested for breaching his bail conditions during an Indigenous protest on the Gold Coast.

Mr Voller was among five men who were arrested this morning, they were part of a larger group of people who were trying to disrupt Channel Seven's live broadcast of the Commonwealth Games.

Mr Voller came to national attention in 2016 when he was shown tied to a restraint chair and hooded in a Four Corners episode on youth detention in the Northern Territory.

The episode resulted in Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announcing a royal commission into the detention of children in the NT.

Queensland Police said a man who was arrested was transported to hospital in a stable condition for observation.

Police said one of the five protesters attempted to self-harm whilst in the back of a police van, and officers responded by preventing him from continuing and calling for medical assistance.

The ABC cannot independently verify if Mr Voller self-harmed.

Mr Voller's mother Joanne has visited her son at the Gold Coast University hospital, where he is under police guard.

A hospital spokeswoman said she could not give an update on the patient's condition.

Protesters are upset at Seven's Sunrise program, which last month ran a controversial segment on Indigenous children.

The show moved from its usual spot at Broadbeach to broadcast from other parts of the Gold Coast this morning, but protesters showed up with signs and chanted slogans.

Police moved a group of protesters from a Broadbeach mall near the broadcast area, and took a number of protesters into custody.

Protester Boe Spearim believed the police were heavy handed.

He said protesters were trying to catch a bus back to their camp on The Southport Spit.

"They've got guns, they've got Tasers, they've got batons, you know they have everything they need, pepper spray, bullet proof vests, tell me that isn't intimidating," he said.

"There's peacefulness on our part, the police officers as they have always been, especially here in Queensland a rich history when it comes to brutality of Aboriginal people".

Mr Spearim said Indigenous people would continue to protest.

Mr Voller and two other protesters were charged after trying to enter Carrara Stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.