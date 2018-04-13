Electoral Commission proposes scrapping South Australian Labor held seat of Port Adelaide

Updated 13 April 2018, 11:50 AEST

South Australia is set to lose an electorate ahead of the next federal poll, with the AEC adding the Labor-held seat of Port Adelaide to its scrapheap while Government minister Christopher Pyne's seat of Sturt avoids the chop.

The seat of Port Adelaide is held by Labor MP Mark Butler. (Credit: ABC)

Turnbull Government minister Christopher Pyne's South Australian electorate has avoided the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC)'s scrapheap, with the commission instead targeting the Labor-held electorate of Port Adelaide.

Port Adelaide is currently held by Labor MP Mark Butler, who is the spokesman for energy and climate change on Bill Shorten's frontbench.

Mr Butler is currently campaigning for a second term as the ALP's national president.

The electorate of Wakefield will be renamed Spence.

The AEC's decision to abolish one South Australian seat was foreshadowed after the 2016 election, as the state's population grows at a slower rate than other jurisdictions.

The commission has released its proposed redistribution report and said the electorate of Port Adelaide, which Mr Butler has held since 2007, was the most suitable seat to go.

Time will now be allowed for objections to the proposed redistribution before the final decision is delivered later this year.

The ACT and Victoria will gain extra seats in the redrawing of their boundaries, taking the House of Representatives from 150 to 151 members.

Unsurprisingly, the major parties had called on the SA redistribution to hit seats held by their opponents.

Labor had argued the seat of Sturt, held by Mr Pyne and taking in Adelaide's eastern and north-eastern suburbs, should be the electorate facing the chop.

However the Liberals had claimed the electorate of Adelaide, currently held by retiring Labor MP Kate Ellis, should be swallowed up in any redrawing of the boundaries.

There had been pleas from Liberal MP Rowan Ramsey not to take the easy option of merging his regional South Australian electorate, which covers more than 900,000 square kilometres or 92 per cent of the state's land mass, with the other regional electorate of Barker.

More to come.