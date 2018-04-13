This week in Trump's America was all about flip-flopping, Facebook and FBI raids

Updated 13 April 2018, 18:50 AEST

Talk of a potential constitutional crisis resurfaced, so did rejoining the TPP, and bipartisan group of congressmen put together a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller and Donald Trump cancelled his trip to Peru, because, Syria, ostensibly.

Will he or won't he?

With the world on tenterhooks the US President has taunted Russia, telegraphing a missile strike:

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and "smart!" You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

Wound that back:

"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our 'Thank you America'?"

Then, with cameras rolling, said a decision would come "fairly soon" on possible retaliation for last weekend's alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

France now claims it has evidence that the Syrian regime conducted a chemical attack and US officials have also confirmed their tests show evidence of chlorine. You can read more expert analysis on this from our Middle East bureau chief Matt Brown here.

Donald Trump is ever mercurial and while it's a challenge for journalists to keep up with his see-sawing language on a daily basis, the stakes are particularly high this time as his Twitter rhetoric riles Russia, which has threatened to shoot down missiles and target launch sites.

Each night this week I've stayed up late awaiting news, gone to bed ready to jump up and report it at a few seconds' notice, and then awoken to a new tweet from Mr Trump at dawn.

Covfefe anyone?

Speaking of flip-flopping

This one's a doozie:

Remember throughout the campaign, then Republican candidate Mr Trump railed against the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) and how bad it was for America?

And remember how, literally on his first full work day in office he announced that the US would pull out of it?

Uh huh.

Well, Mr Trump is in a difficult spot with farmers after China retaliated to his tariff threats by targeting his rural base — especially producers of things like soy beans and pork.

In a meeting with agricultural leaders and senators he asked his trade adviser to look into getting back IN to the TPP, but that would put him at odds with workers. Hmm.

We've dusted off our TPP notes from a year or so ago as we try to work out which way is up. That said, we're not holding our breath as Mr Trump doesn't always follow through with things.

Which leads me to my next segue:

Mr Trump has been in a fury this week after his personal lawyer Michael Cohen's office was raided by the FBI at the direction of Mr Mueller.

Financial records related to Mr Cohen's so-called hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels were seized, among other things.

The episode has raised several questions, among them whether:

the FBI is seeking evidence about campaign finance breaches during the Trump campaign

Mr Trump will finally sack Mr Mueller, Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein, Attorney-General Jeff Sessions — or all of them

And also what on Earth the papps were thinking when they missed this news-making shot?

"The paparazzi lingering outside the Loews Regency, hoping to get a photo of UFC fighter Conor McGregor, appeared not to notice the stream of FBI agents who entered the New York hotel early Monday morning…"

Another big week in US politics…

So yeah, it's been a quiet week here.

You know there's a lot going on when the House Speaker resigns and it's on page four.

Paul Ryan, who once said he wouldn't campaign for Mr Trump and then had to deal with him as President anyway, decided not to seek re-election at November's mid terms because he wants to spend more time with his family.

It was definitely not because the Republicans expect to struggle and may lose the house, he says.

Republicans now have had more retirements in 2018 than at any point since World War II, except for 1992, according to NBC.

Are you reading this on Facebook?

If so, you're probably already aware that the founder of your preferred social media channel was on the hill this week facing some curly questions about privacy, advertising and social control.

He managed to dodge a few.

And the memes were flowing.

ICYMI

Tammy Duckworth became the first US senator to give birth while in office

Bill Cosby is back in court

Russia figured out how to jam US drones in Syria

What to look out for next week

James Comey's book comes out. This will be interesting.

And we remain on Syria watch.