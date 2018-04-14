Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

As it happened: US, UK and France launch strikes against Syrian chemical weapons plants

As it happened: US, UK and France launch strikes against Syrian chemical weapons plants

Print

As it happened: US, UK and France launch strikes against Syrian chemical weapons plants

Updated 14 April 2018, 17:05 AEST

Three facilities linked to Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons program were the targets as US, UK and French forces launched strikes to deliver what the Pentagon said was a "clear message" to the Syrian President.

US, UK and French forces have launched targeted strikes against three sites linked to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons program.

External Link: Follow live.

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories