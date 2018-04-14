Commonwealth Games: Chloe Hosking wins women's cycling road race gold

Updated 14 April 2018, 14:25 AEST

Australian Chloe Hosking has won the gold medal in the women's road race at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Georgia Williams from New Zealand was second and Danielle Rowe from England was third.

Hosking was brilliantly supported by her teammates, who led the peloton for most of the race and set up the victory in the final sprint.

Hosking's victory came after she recovered from a high-speed crash in the Tour of Flanders in Belgium last week.

After the race, Hosking paid tribute to her teammates.

"I wish all six girls could have it [gold medallist] on their CV," she said on Channel Seven.

Boxing gold for Australia

Anja Stridsman triumphed in the women's 60-kilogram boxing division, defeating England's Paige Murney in a unanimous points decision to clinch another gold medal for Australia.

Stridsman said that while the Englishwoman was "a little bit more of a boxer" than her earlier opponents, she felt in control of the bout from the early exchanges.

"I knew she was going to try to finish with a left hook and compete a little bit with my lead hand, which the other girls didn't do as much.

"But I came in and did what I wanted to do and that's what won me this fight.

"I did feel in control. You get a bit tired towards the end and the punches start slipping through but I think from the first round I established my power with her."

In the men's 60kg division, there was joy for Australia's Harry Garside, who beat India's Manish Kaushik on points.

Hockeyroos miss out

Australia's run of consecutive Commonwealth golds in the women's hockey is over after New Zealand came up the stronger in a 4-1 win against the Hockeyroos.

New Zealand looked up for the fight from the start, at first resisting Australian pressure before making a true contest of it in a tight, tense match.

Shiloh Gloyn hammered home in the second period to stun the Hockeyroos and put New Zealand 1-0 to the good at a rain-soaked Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

Rose Keddell then doubled the lead for New Zealand in the third quarter, before Olivia Merry drilled in a third from a penalty corner to seal gold for the Black Sticks.

The seeds of revival were sown when Jodie Kenny drag-flicked the ball in from a penalty corner to bring the deficit back to 3-1.

Australia rolled the dice by bringing off the 'keeper as outfielder Edwina Bone stepped in, leaving the Hockeyroos exposed on the break, but New Zealand struggled to get a telling shot on target.

However, the Black Sticks iced the win from another penalty corner as Anita McLaren applied the finish.

The result denies the Hockeyroos a fourth-consecutive gold at the Commonwealth Games, with New Zealand claiming its first triumph in women's hockey.