Commonwealth Games: Nicolson battles past Northern Ireland's Walsh to win boxing gold

Updated 14 April 2018, 23:45 AEST

Nicolson clinches a fairytale gold medal in the women's 57kg boxing division, winning by split decision against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh.

Australia's Skye Nicolson has clinched a fairytale gold medal in the women's 57kg boxing division, winning by split decision against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh.

Nicolson came out defensively throughout the round, with Walsh visibly in tears after the fight after the referees awarded the fight the Australian's way.

But for Nicolson, who comes from a family rich with boxing heritage, it was a moment of destiny as she won gold in memory of her two late brothers, who died before she was born.

"All the lows in my boxing career until now was all for this moment. I can't even explain how I'm feeling right now," Nicolson said.

The split decision did not fall the way of Nicolson's compatriot Caitlyn Parker, who lost out to Wales' Lauren Price in the women's 75kg final.

Anja Stridsman triumphed in the women's 60-kilogram boxing division, defeating England's Paige Murney in a unanimous points decision to clinch another gold medal for Australia.

Stridsman said that while the Englishwoman was "a little bit more of a boxer" than her earlier opponents, she felt in control of the bout from the early exchanges.

"I knew she was going to try to finish with a left hook and compete a little bit with my lead hand, which the other girls didn't do as much.

"But I came in and did what I wanted to do and that's what won me this fight.

"I did feel in control. You get a bit tired towards the end and the punches start slipping through but I think from the first round I established my power with her."

In the men's 60kg division, there was joy for Australia's Harry Garside, who beat India's Manish Kaushik on points to claim gold.

Garside said the victory took him closer to his dream of boxing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

"I had to perform today, it was a top opponent. All five of my opponents have been next level so I've had to pull something out of my bottom," he said after the fight.

"If the crowd wasn't here I don't think I would have found that extra leg to get over the line.

"I'm one step closer to 2020. I just have to try not to get hit too much and have a long career."

Squash glory

Australians Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley won the gold medal in squash mixed doubles, beating India in two games.

The Australians took the first game reasonably comfortably, 11-8, before edging out the Indian pair 11-10 in the second.

Bedggood wins 10m platform final

Gold Coast local Domonic Bedggood has won the men’s 10-metre platform final, fighting off a late challenge from England’s Matthew Dixon.

Bedggood looked to have a lock on the gold after dominating the opening three rounds with impressive consistency with his series of dives up until that point.

But he slipped to second place on the standings behind Dixon, who assumed the lead following the penultimate fifth round.

Bedggood then nailed his last effort to finish with a total of 451.15 points, before having to nervously wait for Dixon, who was the final diver out of the field of 12.

The Englishman could only attract a score of 67.20 with his sixth and final dive for a total of 449.55

The gold added to the two bronze medals Bedggood had won in the synchro 10-metre platform and the synchro 3-metre springboard earlier in the diving program.

Australia's Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith managed podium finishes in the women's 3-metre springboard final in Southport.

Keeney won silver, having almost edged out Canada's Jennifer Abel, who finished with a total score of 366.95 to the Australian's 366.55 across the five rounds.

Smith came away with the bronze, scoring 336.90.

The results made up for some of the disappointment experienced by Keeney and Smith when they looked set for gold in the 3-metre synchro event, before a poor last dive saw them fall from first to seventh on the standings.

Their fellow Australian and defending champion Esther Qin, who alongside Georgia Sheehan won gold in the synchro event, finished fifth in the 3-metre springboard, despite topping the standings in the preliminary stage.

Road cycling gold

Australian Chloe Hosking has won the gold medal in the women's road race at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, before Steele von Hoff won the men's road race to complete the double.

Georgia Williams from New Zealand was second and Danielle Rowe from Wales was third.

Hosking was brilliantly supported by her teammates, who led the peloton for most of the race and set up the victory in the final sprint.

Hosking's victory came after she recovered from a high-speed crash in the Tour of Flanders in Belgium last week.

After the race, Hosking paid tribute to her teammates.

"I wish all six girls could have it [gold medallist] on their CV," she said on Channel Seven.

Von Hoff from Australia won the men's road race, just seven weeks after breaking his neck.

Von Hoff won in a sprint finish from Jonathon Mould from Wales and Clint Hendricks from South Africa.

Landmark gold in table tennis

Australia's Melissa Tapper has won gold in the TT6-10 singles table tennis, the nation's first gold in the sport since it was introduced to the Commonwealth Games.

She beat Faith Obazuaye from Nigeria, while fellow Australian Andrea McDonnell won bronze.

Tapper made history as Ausrralia's first athlete to compete in both the Rio Paralympics and Olympics.