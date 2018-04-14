How DNA detectives are solving medical mysteries doctors can't

Updated 14 April 2018, 7:00 AEST

When weird things started happening to Robert McKee no-one knew what was wrong, but a chance encounter sent his doctors on a global hunt for the answer.

Greg McKee and his son Robert, who was born with two very rare genetic mutations. (Credit: ABC licensed)

If life is a genetic lottery, Robert McKee was born with unusual odds.

He carried not just one, but two very rare genetic mutations.

But no-one could have anticipated the third random event that would radically change his life — and trigger an international hunt by doctors and scientists.

Vivien McKee remembers Robert's first months vividly.

"A baby clinic doctor asked if we had anyone in my family really short.

"My grandmother was short and I'm not tall, but they said, 'no, smaller'."

Robert had a mutation in a gene involved in cell growth called FGFR3 which causes hypochondroplasia, a form of dwarfism.

When Robert was four years old, they discovered the second genetic wildcard.

He and his brother Steven were diagnosed with X-linked agammaglobulinemia.

Their bodies didn't make white blood cells called B cells, and 'X-linked' means the condition is passed down the maternal line on the X chromosome.

"They think it probably started with me," Vivien says.

"My brother said to me once: 'I remember Aunty Molly giving me Levi jeans and they were the best thing out!'.

"Well, I said, you got the good jeans, and I got the bad genes!"

Genes don't carry value judgements, but this mutation has a catastrophic impact.

B cells produce antibodies — vital to our immune system's ability to recognise and fight off foreign bugs and viruses.

For the rest of their lives, Robert and his brother would need to crowdsource their immunity via monthly infusions of immunoglobulin, pooled from hundreds of blood donors.

But that didn't stop them living their lives to the fullest.

"Rob was a happy-go-lucky boy, always tenacious," Vivien says. "Our relationship was very close."

Life on the move

In 2013, Robbie was 31, and flying high.

He had a secure job managing a liquor store in Sydney and was looking forward to competing in the World Dwarf Games in basketball, soccer and table tennis.

And he'd fallen in love.

"Oh, totally," Vivien says, laughing.

"He didn't make friends easily. He was a meet-and-greet person."

An American woman changed all that.

"We thought he'd come into his own. There was talk of marriage, and she was wanting him to go over to America.

"We weren't sure that was a good idea with his conditions."

But go to America Robert did. Three times that year.

A chance encounter

At a picnic with his girlfriend's family on Independence Day, action-loving Robert went tubing down a river in South Carolina.

Vivien remembers him complaining of a nasty reaction to a mosquito bite afterwards.

"He got really sick. Massive headaches, vomiting. That eased off a bit, and he got some really heavy painkillers."

Robert didn't give it any more thought. But on his eventual return to Australia, it became obvious something wasn't right.

His father, Greg McKee, recalls the almighty bang in the night.

Robert was having seizures and trying to get to their room. They rushed him to hospital.

"Because of all the antivirals and antibiotics they hit him with in ICU, they thought whatever was there would be gone within a couple of days," Greg says.

Robert's brain was inflamed, but the doctors couldn't find the culprit for the encephalitis.

He was put on anti-epileptic medication and eventually went home.

But over two years, strange things started happening.

He had uncontrollable hiccups, skin rashes, unusual tics and swallowing, shaking, conjunctivitis, sinus problems, and two sinus operations. His parents knew something was drastically wrong.

"Robbie had changed. He was very uptight, very edgy and his memory had gone on him. He got really emotional," Vivien says.

"He was just different. Completely.

"There were many times we lobbed into emergency or the local doctor.

"They couldn't find anything wrong. Every test came back negative.

"He was probably really scared, but never said anything."

The immunologist who wouldn't give up

Dan Suan, a clinician at Westmead Hospital and researcher at The Garvan Institute, is the kind of immunologist you'd want to meet if you fronted up with a mysterious illness.

"Immunologists see common things like allergies and HIV", Dr Suan says.

"But one of the things we have to do is go into bat for people who don't have a voice because the thing they have isn't common."

Vivien says: "He was a godsend to us. He didn't leave any stone unturned."

By 2016, Robbie had deteriorated dramatically. He was having trouble talking, walking and thinking.

"It struck me that this was an incredibly rare scenario that I was witnessing. Probably something no-one else has encountered," Dr Suan says.

Before him was a young man with two rare inherited mutations, and now a third unusual affliction no doctor could identify.

A MRI scan revealed dramatic shrinkage of Robert's brain. His brain cells were dying.

Dr Suan and colleagues tested for every possible cause of chronic brain infection. Dozens of different viruses, bacteria, fungal nasties, and much more.

"Even things we didn't think would be the cause of a chronic dementia [like Robert's]," says neurologist Andrew Duggins of Westmead Hospital. But still the mystery remained.

"We got nothing.

"I thought somehow this has to relate to Robert's profound immune deficiency — his inability to fight infections."

The DNA detectives

What happened next was pure serendipity.

Later that year, Dr Duggins attended the American Academy of Neurology conference.

"Imagine a room with 10,000 other neurologists," he says. "It's a scary prospect."

His ears pricked up when he heard a woman present on recent ground-breaking developments.

She mentioned the work of pioneering biochemist Joe DeRisi and neurologist Michael Wilson at the University of California, San Francisco.

One email later, contact was made, and the detectives went to work.

Professor DeRisi has a penchant for solving medical mysteries.

"I've always enjoyed the thrill of discovery and investigation ... trying to solve difficult to diagnose cases," he says.

As co-president of the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in San Francisco, he has big backing and the tools to do it.

Using next generation DNA sequencing, his team are challenging the traditional diagnostic paradigm.

"It hasn't changed much in a long, long time," Professor DeRisi says.

Doctors rely on thorough examinations, experience, and good clinical judgement to make an educated guess about what their patients might have — and send off biological samples to test for those illnesses.

But DNA sequencing technology enables Professor DeRisi and Professor Wilson's teams to take the guessing game out diagnosis and give doctors more data to work with.

"We are hell-bent on providing an unbiased, unprejudiced view of the patient," Professor DeRisi says.

"Instead of sequencing a couple of hundreds of things from a sample, as we might have done 15 years ago, these machines now enable us to sequence millions, if not billions, of pieces of DNA or RNA."

They sequence everything in the sample. It costs about $US2000 and is quick.

Then they use powerful computers to ask: what's human and what's not human here?

In fact, more than half our body is not human. We have a multitude of microscopic interlopers like bacteria — but the fluid that our brain and central nervous system bathes in is different.

"It looks pristine," Professor DeRisi says.

"A healthy cerebrospinal fluid sample looks like Evian water."

Professor Wilson says: "When we get the data it looks quite messy at first, and if you don't know what you're doing it can look like everyone has bacterial meningitis."

By comparing their results to a giant, free global database of every known organism ever sequenced by science, they are coming up trumps.

"You try to make a best match," Professor Wilson says.

"If you have a new virus that's distantly related to something that's known, you'll get a match that way too."

Using this technique, the team are solving incredible, intractable cases.

There's the story of a construction worker who, after thousands of dollars of tests with no result, was close to death. They sequenced his cerebrospinal fluid and made a gruesome discovery.

He had pork tapeworm in his brain. He was treated and recovered.

The virus no-one had heard of

When the results came back from the tiny sample taken from Robert's brain and cerebrospinal fluid, the team was bowled over.

"It was something we'd never seen before, and frankly I had never heard of," Professor DeRisi says.

They detected Cache Valley virus, which normally targets livestock.

First identified in Utah in the 1950s, there had only been three other reported cases of humans infected, all in the USA.

"That left me a bit unnerved," Professor Wilson says.

He anxiously sent the news back to Sydney in the wee hours of the San Francisco morning.

The virus had never been seen in Australia before. They had a potential quarantine risk on their hands.

"At first I was a little sceptical. I had never heard of it," Dr Duggins says.

"I thought: 'Ah these Americans! They only look for their own viruses'. I didn't really understand the technique at the time."

Subsequent staining of Robert's brain tissue sample confirmed the virus was there.

Robert's legacy

There is no known treatment for Cache Valley virus.

Dr Suan tried everything he could for Robert, even approaching a Japanese pharmaceutical company who was trialling a possible drug for related viruses.

"My greatest fear was that we found a drug that would stop the virus replicating and stop Robert deteriorating, but not improve him, because his brain was already so shrunken," he says.

"That felt incredibly cruel."

He also sourced immunoglobulin collected from American donors, in case it contained antibodies to the virus.

But it was too late for Robert.

"You can protect your child. You can drive them everywhere so nothing happens. And then they get taken out by a mosquito," says Vivien.

"It's unbelievable."

She says the family were deeply comforted by the diagnosis.

"We realise we had done everything possible to solve it for him."

"We can't turn back time, we can't change anything," his father says.

"We are just gratified for the clinicians that joined us in the fight."

Robert died in March 2017, after his family nursed him at home.

"Hollywood could not script something more tragic, beautiful and bittersweet," Dr Suan says.

"He was trying to find love, live his life, explore the world and get on with it, despite the incredibly bad hand he had been dealt."