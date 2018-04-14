Matildas qualify for World Cup, progress to Asian Cup semis with Sam Kerr goal against Japan

Updated 14 April 2018, 9:55 AEST

The Matildas come back from the brink to snatch a late 1-1 draw against Japan in the Women's Asian Cup, sealing qualification for next year's World Cup in the process.

Star forward Sam Kerr grabbed an 86th-minute equaliser after the Japanese had taken the lead through a 63rd-minute goal to Mizuho Sakaguchi.

Before Kerr's equaliser, the Matildas had been wasteful, in the end scoring on just one of 14 shots.

The Matildas now face Thailand in a semi-final on Tuesday, while Japan will face China in the other semi.

In advancing through to the last four in Jordan, Alen Stajcic's side avoided the prospect of a playoff to reach the World Cup.

It is also the latest chapter in a modern rivalry that began in 2010 when Kate Gill's goal knocked Japan out at the semi-finals of the Asian Cup — a tournament the Matildas would win.

The two sides would meet again in the 2014 final, won by Japan.

Since then, Australia has edged Japan in Olympic Games qualifying and at last year's Tournament of Nations.

