US, UK, and France launch strikes against Syrian chemical weapons facilities

Updated 14 April 2018, 14:20 AEST

Three facilities linked to Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons program were the targets as US, UK and French forces launched strikes to deliver what the Pentagon said was a "clear message" to the Syrian President.

US, UK and French forces have launched targeted strikes against three sites linked to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons program.

