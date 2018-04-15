Syria conflict: Western air strikes were an act of aggression, President Bashar al-Assad says

Updated 15 April 2018, 20:25 AEST

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad tells a group of Russian politicians that Western missile strikes on his country were an act of aggression, according to Russian news agencies, praising Soviet-era air defence systems used to repel the attacks.

Key points: It is unclear when the Syrian President's visit to Russia will take place

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson says there is currently "no proposal" of further attacks

British Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn has questioned the legal basis for the strikes

The politicians met with Mr Assad after the United States, France and Britain launched missile strikes on Syria in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack a week ago.

Russia, which is helping Mr Assad fight rebel forces opposed to his rule, immediately condemned the strikes and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

"From the point of view of the President, this was aggression and we share this position," Russia's TASS news agency quoted politician Sergei Zheleznyak as saying after the meeting with Mr Assad.

The Syrian President was in a "good mood" and continuing his work in Damascus, agencies cited the politicians as saying, and praised the Soviet-era air defence systems used by Syria to help to repel the Western attacks.

A senior Russian military official said that Syria's air defences, which mostly consist of systems made in the Soviet Union, had intercepted 71 of the 105 American, British and French missiles.

The Pentagon said the strikes successfully hit the three chemical weapons facilities which were targeted.

"Yesterday we saw American aggression. And we were able to repel it with Soviet missiles from the 70s," Russian politician Dmitry Sablin quoted Mr Assad as saying, TASS reported.

Mr Sablin also said Mr Assad accepted an invitation to visit the Siberian region of Khanty-Mansi in Russia.

It was not clear when the visit would take place.

Russia had said it would consider supplying S-300 surface to-air missile systems to Syria following the Western strikes, but this was not discussed at the meeting with Mr Assad, agencies reported.

Mr Assad also declined to comment on calls by the US State Department to declare alleged Syrian stockpiles of chemical weapons, Mr Zheleznyak said.

UK to study 'options' if Assad uses chemical weapons again

Meanwhile, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would study the "options" with its allies if Mr Assad again used chemical weapons against his people in Syria, but said as yet there was nothing planned.

Mr Johnson backed Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to join the US and France in the strikes on chemical weapons facilities in Syria, saying it was the right thing to do to deter the further use of such weapons.

"There is no proposal on the table at the moment for further attacks, because so far, thank heavens, the Assad regime have not been so foolish as to launch another chemical weapons attack," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said the legal basis used to support British air strikes in Syria was debatable, adding that he would only support action backed by the United Nations Security Council.

"I say to the foreign secretary, I say to the prime minister, where is the legal basis for this?" Mr Corbyn said in an interview with the BBC.

"The legal basis … would have to be self defence or the authority of the UN Security Council.

"The humanitarian intervention is a legally debatable concept at the present time."

