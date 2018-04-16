Commonwealth Games closing ceremony panned, Beattie admits 'we got it wrong'

Updated 16 April 2018, 10:40 AEST

After a closing ceremony that left Channel 7 hosts "furious" for not including athletes in the broadcast and featuring long, rambling speeches, Commonwealth Games chairman Peter Beattie apologises.

Athletes sit at the back of the stadium during the performances, many reportedly left early. (Credit: AAP)

After a closing ceremony that barely focused on athletes and featured long, rambling speeches, Gold Coast Commonwealth Games chairman Peter Beattie has admitted organisers got it wrong.

The athletes entered Carrara Stadium before the television broadcast and were barely shown to TV audiences as they stood in darkness on the fringe of the stage.

There were reports many began leaving the venue less than an hour into the event.

The ceremony also featured at least seven speeches by dignitaries, including Mr Beattie, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and the Lord Mayor of Birmingham — the 2022 Commonwealth Games host city.

Channel Seven's own commentators, Johanna Griggs and Basil Zempilas, launched into an extraordinary attack on the ceremony immediately after it finished, saying they were "furious".

Mr Beattie tweeted an apology on Monday morning.

"The speeches were too many and too long. I was part of that and I acknowledge it. Again, we got that wrong," he wrote.

"It is very simple. I should not have spoken.

"We wanted athletes to be part of and enjoy the closing ceremony. However, having them come in to the stadium in the pre-show meant the TV audience were not able to see the athletes enter the stadium, alongside flag-bearers. We got that wrong."

Mr Beattie later told the ABC the athletes were brought into the stadium early to avoid a scenario where they would have been kept "standing around".

"At previous ceremonies athletes were herded around, they stand around, they hate it, they get bored, often they don't go," he said.

"Our decision to bring them in early was right, but what we should have done though is have them parade as well.

"The athletes would not have enjoyed last night. I understand that and frankly the buck stops with me on that."

Mr Beattie said he wanted to personally apologise to Australian flag-bearer Kurt Fearnley.

Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones was due to speak on ABC Radio Brisbane on Monday morning, but announcer Rebecca Levingston said she pulled out of the interview 10 minutes before she was to be on air.

'I'm furious' athletes weren't shown, TV host says

Channel Seven's commentators said athletes were denied the spotlight.

Griggs said her network was not at fault, saying they could only use the pictures provided by the Commonwealth Games host broadcasters.

She was particularly critical of the decision not to show para-sports veteran Kurt Fearnley carrying the Australian flag into Carrara Stadium, surrounded by his teammates.

"They made the decision not to have the actual athletes enter the stadium, they made the decision not to show the flag-bearers and I'm furious," Griggs said.

"You want to see the athletes come and you want to see them jumping in front of a camera, you want to see them celebrating 11 days of great sport. We missed out on all of that."

Host broadcaster NEP said on Twitter it understood the disappointment of many viewers.

"NEP is just as disappointed in tonight's outcome after what has been an incredible 11 days of competition," it said.

"None of this should reflect negatively upon the outstanding performances of the athletes of the Commonwealth."

The ceremony was largely panned on social media, with critics upset about the lack of focus on athletes, quality of the musical performances, speeches and the length of the event.

'The real closing ceremony'

Australian athletes gathered for a meet and greet with fans on the Gold Coast on Monday morning, with champion swimmer Cate Campbell dubbing the event "the real closing ceremony".

Campbell said it was disappointing Fearnley had missed his moment in the spotlight but did not want the controversy to overshadow the Games' success.

"It has far surpassed everyone's expectations — the performances from the athletes, the stories that we've seen emerge — and I don't want last night to take away from that at all," she said.

Fearnley, who won gold in the T54 marathon on Sunday, said it was strange not having a parade of athletes, but nothing could take away from being the flag-bearer at the closing ceremony.

"If you do it and it doesn't get covered on telly, does the tree actually fall? I don't know. It was pretty strange, but what do you do?" he said.

"I got to carry that flag around, and thankfully my mum and my sister were in the stadium. They did see that moment.

"I got that photo, and it was Instagrammable. So you know what? I'm not going to let anything even slightly taint what was an incredible day."

Spectators leave ceremony early

Spectators began streaming out of the Carrara Stadium before the ceremony finished, leaving the venue seemingly half-empty when the lights were turned back on.

Many told the ABC outside the stadium that there had been too many empty seats during the ceremony.

Amber Pitty said ticket prices may have been to blame.

"I would have liked to see more of the athletes but other than that, I think they did a really great job," she said.

Toby Findlay said watching Indigenous band Yothu Yindi was "fantastic", but he left early because "the last bit wasn't great".

George Wilson provided a less than ringing endorsement for the ceremony, calling it "not bad".