Manchester thieves escape robbery with cash, lose it in gust of wind

Updated 16 April 2018, 11:35 AEST

Two men who allegedly robbed a travel agent have their getaway interrupted when their haul of cash starts falling out of one man's pants and is blown down a Manchester street.

Two thieves have been caught on camera losing their loot in a gust of wind as they attempted to make their escape down a street in northern England.

The men, described as "hapless robbers" by Greater Manchester Police, allegedly robbed a travel agency and stuffed the cash down their pants.

As they walked down a street away from the store, notes started dropping out of one man's trousers and flying away in the wind.

He tried to capture the flyaway cash — but more fell out of his pants in the process.

Eventually, the pair got into a getaway car and sped off, police said.

"They took every step to secure the money in the shop, but left the stolen notes in their wake as they fled from the scene," Detective Constable Phil Scargill said.

"I'd urge anyone who saw the two men, or caught sight of them dropping notes as they ran from the travel agents, to please get in touch with police and share what you know."

Police did not say how much money the pair stole from the travel agency, or how much was left on the street.