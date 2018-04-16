Woolworths hit with technical outage, checkouts unable to process sales

Updated 16 April 2018, 16:55 AEST

A nationwide technical outage leaves Woolworths supermarkets around the country unable to process any sales, with some closing their doors until the problem is resolved.

Some customers were told to abandon their shopping in the aisles. (Credit: AAP)

On social media, shoppers around Australia said they had been told to leave their trolleys and leave the store on Monday afternoon.

At Haymarket, in Sydney, staff shut the store and were turning people away, telling them to "come back in about an hour".

There were reports some supermarkets had since come back online.

The ABC reached out to Woolworths for comment.