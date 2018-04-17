Three dead in Brisbane house fire after neighbours hear explosion

Updated 17 April 2018, 10:05 AEST

Neighbours in a suburban Brisbane street report hearing people yelling before an explosion that quickly engulfed a home in fire, leaving two women and a man dead.

Aerial vision of the Everton Hills home where three people died when a fire broke out. (Credit: ABC)

Fire crews said at one point the flames were twice as high as the house. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The blaze broke out at the Pavonia Street home about 5:30am, with authorities alerted by a triple-0 call.

Inspector Dan Bragg said neighbours reported hearing an explosion coming from the home.

"What we're advised is that it was quite a large explosion, quite significant, and the neighbour that heard that explosion immediately contacted police," he said.

"We also spoke to one neighbour who gave us advice that there was some yelling beforehand."

Neighbour Lindsay Ostrofski could see the fire from his verandah.

"[There] was just a whole pillar of smoke going straight up … flames had engulfed all of the underneath of the house — she just went up," he said.

Mr Ostrofski said his wife heard an explosion and a woman screaming for help.

"When we went out we couldn't do nothing, it was just pure flames," he said.

Mr Ostrofski said his neighbours had been living at the house for about three years and the news of their death was "upsetting".

"They kept to themselves … it's a nice neighbourhood a good quiet street," he said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Inspector Bevan Moore said several witnesses reported hearing "unusual noises".

"Explosions reported by neighbours, the smell of fuel and things like that," he said.

Inspector Bragg said it was believed the fire broke out quite quickly.

"I've heard the fire could be seen from quite a distance away," he said.

"And it was the flames and smoke that actually led people to the address.

"At this stage we do not know what happened here … we have to get to the bottom of it quite soon.

"Screams were heard for help but exactly where those screams were coming from … is yet to be ascertained."

Six crews worked to douse the blaze in the brick home and have now brought it under control.

Inspector Moore said at one point the flames were twice as high as the house.

"You can tell by the damage it was a significant fire and significant heat," he said.

He said crews who were involved would receive support.

"It is difficult for crews when they're confronted with such a tragedy such as this … it does play on people's mind," he said.

Police have evacuated other homes in the suburban street and surrounding areas and closed the road.

But Inspector Bragg said no other homes were damaged.

"Which is quite extraordinary considering the extent of damage to that house and the size of smoke and flames emanating from the residence," he said.

Police say the fire is being treated as suspicious and forensic officers will examine the scene.