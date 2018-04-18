'It'll take control': What's pushing young guys to take steroids

Updated 18 April 2018, 19:05 AEST

"Boys are wanting to be bigger and they'll do anything to get bigger."

James and George are both from separate country towns. They both feel they grew up smaller than average. They both dreamed of getting bigger. They were both going to the gym and watching others put on muscle.

"I had that in the back of my mind: 'easy gains, easy gains'," George says.

The easy gains were from using steroids. George had a chat with a user and then purchased steroids off the dark web "and it just kicked off from there."

"My first goal was 75kg. Got that. Then it was 80kg. Got that. Then it was 85kg. Got that. Now I'm at 90kg.

My next goal will be 100kg or 110kg.

A special investigation by Hack and Background Briefing has revealed thriving demand for steroids in Australian gyms. Steroid users, dealers and manufacturers say it's never been easier to get them into the country from overseas labs.

At the same time, thousands of dollars of untested chemicals are being sold off-the-shelf in supplement stores and promoted as 'synthetic steroids'.

Demand for steroids and supplements is partly driven by the rise of new ideal of the male body: one that's ultra-ripped and muscled.

The World Anti-Doping Agency is funding a new high school program through Victoria University to stop young men turning to steroids and unregulated supplements.

Three Dimension Project chief Dr Zali Yager says adolescent boys are using steroids and supplements to fit in, stand out, gain status or avoid bullying.

"When they're in the gym environment and in that culture they have access to people who have lot of knowledge about the different substances that can be used," she says.

"There's lot of information and not a lot of it is backed by science."

She says boys and young men tend to first take protein shakes and may then try steroids when they don't get the effects they're after.

That's pretty much what happened with George.

"I've always been pretty skinny," he says.

"I got picked on."

"I went to the gym and everyone was always bigger than the last time I seen them - I was stuck doing the same thing."

'It'll take control of you'

George has now been using steroids for three years - three months on and three months off - and has gained about 30kg.

"I've never been triple figures before and that's definitely my goal," he says.

He acknowledges there's a risk the goalposts will haved moved once he reaches triple figures and he'll continue pursuing gains.

"It'll take control of you if you don't watch yourself and use it moderately."

George says he's happier now that he's no longer skinny, but James says he's been a lot happier since he stopped using and going to the gym every day.

I wouldn't recommend it to anyone, but I wouldn't take back what I've done.

He's lost most of the weight he put on with steroids, but his girlfriend says his mood has improved and he's no longer so angry.

"I was just being a dick all the time, not classic roid rage."

"When you've got that much testosterone pumping through you and your hormones are up the shit, yeah, that doesn't really help."

'We critique the fact society says you should be big'

Dr Zali Yager wants to reach people like George and James when they're at school and before they start experimenting with supplements and steroids.

She says the program will be taught by teachers and embedded in schools' health and physical education curriculum.

"We'll use a cognitive dissonance approach to talk them out of wanting a larger body as a means to improving body image.

"We critique the fact society says you should be big."

"We look at all the negative things that could come with pursuing a really large body.

"We dive into the stuff around supplements and what they do in the body and how they interact with the body's natural creation of testosterone."

"This is the first time there's been a program of this nature."