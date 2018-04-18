Live: Banking royal commission continues AMP grilling

Updated 18 April 2018, 11:30 AEST

AMP is in the stand again at the banking royal commission after revelations about how it tried to cover up charging clients fees without providing them financial advice.

The Commonwealth Bank and its soon-to-be-spun-off wealth management arm Colonial First State will front the commission later in the day.