Live: Banking royal commission moves back to CBA after AMP scandals

Updated 18 April 2018, 12:50 AEST

The Commonwealth Bank's wealth management arm is in the spotlight at the banking royal commission after further revelations that AMP may have breached financial advice laws through its fee practices.

The Commonwealth Bank, through its soon-to-be-spun-off wealth management arm Colonial First State, is fronting the financial services royal commission to answer questions about the fees it charges investors.

AMP was the first organisation to be grilled, revealing that it may have breached financial advice laws and left customers in high-fee products when cheaper alternatives were available.