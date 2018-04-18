Woman dies after being partially sucked out of window when engine blows on Southwest Airlines jet

Updated 18 April 2018, 10:50 AEST

A mother of two dies and seven others are injured after a Southwest Airlines jet blows an engine at 30,000 feet, getting hit by shrapnel that smashes a window and damages the fuselage, according to authorities.

The Southwest Airlines jet was flying from New York to Dallas. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Passengers have been praised for clinging to a woman who was partially sucked out of a broken plane window after an engine blew at 32,000 feet, showering the jet with shrapnel.

Key points: It is the first passenger fatality on a US airline since 2009

The plane landed after the crew reported damage to one of the engines

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team of investigators to Philadelphia

The mother of two was fatally injured and seven others were injured shortly after the Southwest Airlines jet departed New York bound for Dallas on Tuesday (local time).

Passengers dragged the woman back in as the sudden decompression of the cabin pulled her part way through the opening, but she was fatally injured.

The pilot of the plane, a twin-engine Boeing 737 with 149 people aboard, took it into a rapid descent and made an emergency landing in Philadelphia just before noon (local time) as passengers using oxygen masks that dropped from the ceiling said their prayers and braced for impact.

"I just remember holding my husband's hand and we just prayed and prayed and prayed," said passenger Amanda Bourman, of New York.

"And the thoughts that were going through my head of course were about my daughters, just wanting to see them again and give them a big hug so they wouldn't grow up without parents."

The dead woman was identified as Jennifer Riordan, a Wells Fargo bank executive and mother of two from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was the first passenger killed in an accident involving a US airline since 2009. The seven other victims suffered minor injuries.

Passengers commended one of the pilots for her cool-headed handling of the emergency.

She walked through the aisle and talked with passengers to make sure they were OK after the plane touched down.

"She has nerves of steel. That lady, I applaud her," said Alfred Tumlinson.

"I'm going to send her a Christmas card, I'm going to tell you that, with a gift certificate for getting me on the ground. She was awesome."

Tracking data from FlightAware.com showed Flight 1380 was heading west over Pennsylvania at about 32,200 feet and traveling 800 kilometres per hour when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.

Ms Bourman said she was asleep near the back of the plane when she heard a loud noise and oxygen masks dropped.

"Everybody was crying and upset," she said.

"You had a few passengers that were very strong, and they kept yelling to people, you know, 'It's OK! We're going to do this!'"

'Someone went out'

In a recording of conversations between the cockpit and air traffic controllers, an unidentified crew member reported that there was a hole in the plane and "someone went out".

Mr Tumlinson said a man in a cowboy hat rushed forward a few rows "to grab that lady to pull her back in. She was out of the plane".

"He couldn't do it by himself, so another gentleman came over and helped to get her back in the plane, and they got her."

Another passenger, Eric Zilbert, an administrator with the California Education Department, said: "From her waist above, she was outside of the plane."

Passengers struggled to somehow plug the hole while giving the badly injured woman CPR.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said the travellers did "some pretty amazing things under some pretty difficult circumstances".

As the plane came in for a landing, everyone started yelling to brace for impact, then clapped after the aircraft touched down safely, Ms Bourman said.

"We were very lucky to have such a skilled pilot and crew to see us through it," Mr Zilbert said.

"The plane was steady as a rock after it happened. I didn't have any fearing that it was out of control."

After the plane landed, a woman was hospitalised in critical condition, and seven others were treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

The last time a passenger died in an accident on a US airliner was 2009 when 49 people on board and one on the ground were killed when a Continental Express plane crashed on a house near Buffalo, New York.

The head of Southwest Airlines said there were no problems with the plane when it was inspected two days ago.

Chief executive Gary Kelly said at a news conference that there were no problems with the plane or its engine when it was inspected Sunday, local time.

Mr Kelly said the plane had gone through 40,000 takeoffs and landings since it was delivered in July 2000. That included 10,000 since its last overhaul.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane landed after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, along with the fuselage and at least one window.

The NTSB sent a team of investigators to Philadelphia.

Southwest has about 700 planes, all of them 737s, including more than 500 737-700s like the one involved in Tuesday's emergency landing.

It is the world's largest operator of the 737.

The Boeing 737 is the best-selling jetliner in the world and has a good safety record.

John Goglia, a former NTSB member, said investigators would take the Southwest engine apart to understand what happened and will look at maintenance records for the engine.

"There's a ring around the engine that's meant to contain the engine pieces when this happens," Mr Goglia said. "In this case it didn't. That's going to be a big focal point for the NTSB. Why didn't (the ring) do its job?"

He said the Boeing 737 is a safe plane but engine failures occur from time to time.

"We're pushing the engines to produce as much power as possible," he said. "We're right on the edge. Sometimes they fail, and that's why the containment ring is there."

The engine failure was reminiscent of a similar event on a Southwest Boeing 737-700 jet in August 2016 as it flew from New Orleans to Orlando, Florida.

Shrapnel from the engine left a 12cm-by-40cm hole just above the wing. Passenger oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling. Pilots landed the plane safely in Pensacola, Florida.

NTSB investigators said one of the engine's fan blades broke off from the hub during the flight.

The broken edge of the blade showed crack lines consistent with metal fatigue.



AP/Reuters