As Israel Folau defends anti-gay comments, is an end to his rugby career the most likely outcome?

Updated 19 April 2018, 17:50 AEST

The unrelentingly tense fall out from Israel Folau's publicly broadcast views on homosexuality now makes his absence from next year's World Cup a genuine possibility, writes Steve Wilson

Israel Folau has stated that his faith is of far greater importance to him than his football career. (Credit: AAP)

Could the Wallabies line up for their opening World Cup match next year unable to call on arguably their most destructive weapon?

The unrelentingly tense fallout from Israel Folau's publicly broadcast views on homosexuality — that gay people were destined to a life in hell unless they repented for their "sins" — suggests it remains a genuine possibility.

Rugby Australia's (RA) response has so far appeared to be one of a governing body trying to give the impression of having acted without taking any genuine action, as if hoping the mildest of rebukes to their star player might be enough to see the incident blow over.

The public outcry, Folau's unapologetic stance and, most recently, condemnation and support being voiced by current players make that unlikely.

The story is a live one. Nearer its beginning than its still-to-be determined end.

Rather than being brought into line, Folau has further entrenched his position and effectively challenged his bosses to accept his actions or lose his services.

His clarity of thought, whatever your view on those thoughts are, is jarringly at odds with Rugby Australia's (RA) lack of decisiveness.

With Folau's RA contract up for renewal, and the NRL making unsubtle overtures, there is little doubt over who holds the upper hand in a potentially explosive dispute that neither party wants to characterise as such.

But make no mistake, it is a dispute that demands a resolution.

Losing Folau would be an impediment to a successful World Cup challenge and, further, a damaging blow to the reputation of a sport that is in a near-perpetual state of fighting to arrest the slide in its public profile.

Despite his assertion he would walk away from his contract immediately if he was, "hurting Rugby Australia, its sponsors and the Australian rugby community to such a degree that things couldn't be worked through", neither, you imagine, does Folau wish to leave the sport.

He admits he has previously turned down big-money offers, both locally and overseas.

And yet the gulf between Folau's insistence on his right to express his religious views and RA's public commitment to inclusiveness and responsibility to a community it claims to actively support as an organisation, remains huge.

How — or if — that chasm is breached will decide the episode's outcome.

Chief executive Raelene Castle carries the greatest responsibility for achieving that. She still has much work to do.

After Folau was called in to Rugby HQ to discuss an Instagram post in which he stated, in response to a follower's question, that God's plan for homosexuals was, "HELL … Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God", Castle attempted to draw a quick line under things.

Those attempts have proved to be summarily unsuccessful.

Most recently, RA "accepted Israel's position," Castle said, after the player penned an article on the Players' Voice website in which he defended his right to voice his Christian beliefs, regardless of any offence they might cause.

"In his article," Castle responded in a subsequent press release: "Israel clearly articulated his religious beliefs and why his faith is important to him and has provided context behind his social media comment.

"In his own words, Israel said he did not intend to upset people intentionally or bring hurt to the game."

Folau's column was measured and articulate. But without contrition for his Instagram message. And contradicted Castle's insistence the player felt in any way censured after their initial meeting.

There was certainly nothing concrete in either party's words to suggest Folau will be in any way inhibited in acting similarly in the future.

And so the problem will fester. Until its next flare-up. The possibility of Folau repeating his views in public appears great. Especially in light of public responses from his peers.

All Black and Hurricanes half-back TJ Perenara added his voice to fellow Kiwi Brad Weber in strong condemnation of Folau's position this week: the latter saying the thought of lining up against Folau "disgusts" him; the former insisting there was "no justification for such harmful comments".

Support has come from colleagues, too, including Brumbies front-rower and fellow Christian Allan Alaalotoa who defended his "right to express his opinion".

It must be a relief to the game's administrators that Folau is currently sidelined with an injury.

But again, that only postpones his next appearance in public, and keeps the story simmering, waiting for his return and the reaction to it.

Were Folau to reassert his position in a public forum, either on his return to playing or from a keyboard or smartphone prior to that, Rugby Australia would be forced to act more decisively.

What their options would be remain uncertain. The conflict between freedom of religious expression and that expression causing offence would have ramifications employment lawyers would likely need to be called in to settle.

Public opinion may force RA to act with greater resolve even if it were to risk losing one of their prized assets. A moral stand needed even if the victory proves a Pyrrhic one.

If Folau is true to his word — and there is no reason to doubt that he is — it may only take a minor sanction against him to walk away.

A sporting body without overly deep pockets may also feel the pressure from sponsors wishing to disassociate themselves from any prolonged period of negativity in the sport if the boil isn't lanced swiftly.

On Thursday a memo from RA was circulated around all its players reminding them of their obligations under the Professional Players Code of Conduct, and the need to share any personal views in a respectful way, to adhere to the "universal values of rugby".

Folau's views on homosexuality, and specifically the manner in which he has expressed them, appear to fly in the face of those values and responsibilities.

While being at pains to convince the public he has no feelings of malice towards any group, that he is merely being true to his faith, and that he is considered a good man by teammates and colleagues, his words and actions are at direct odds with sentiments of inclusion repeatedly expressed by his employers.

Unless Folau's next religious undertaking is an unlikely vow of silence, something has to give.