Banking royal commission continues CBA grilling

Updated 19 April 2018, 10:15 AEST

Two Federal Government ministers say the royal commission will get more time if the commissioner asks for it, as the Commonwealth Bank continues to be grilled over charging customers fees without providing services.

The banking royal commission continues with CBA's Marianne Perkovic still in the stand, after she was yesterday accused of "dissembling" and failing to answer the questions put to her.

Later in the day, the commission is due to hear from Westpac and ANZ.

The focus of today's hearings will be on fees-for-no-service and the provision of inappropriate financial advice.