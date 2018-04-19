CHOGM: Britain urges Commonwealth to tackle plastic waste, Queen tips Charles as successor

Updated 19 April 2018, 22:55 AEST

Plastic straws, drink stirrers and cotton buds could soon be banned in England as part of a push to slash plastic waste, and Australia is being urged to take action too.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said plastic waste was "one of the greatest environmental challenges facing the world" and one her country was determined to tackle.

It's estimated some 8.5 billion plastic straws are thrown away each year in the United Kingdom and many of them end up in rivers or the sea.

Cotton buds, which are often flushed into the sewerage system, are small enough to be eaten by some birds and fish.

Environmental lobby groups have long campaigned for retailers to phase out non-recyclable plastic products.

Consultation on the possible ban will begin later in the year and there are reports suggesting it could be introduced as early as 2019.

The announcement was made ahead of the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London.

Mrs May urged all nations attending the gathering, including Australia, to follow the UK's lead and take action to reduce the number single use plastic products.

"Protecting the marine environment is central to our agenda at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting", she said.

"Together we can effect real change so that future generations can enjoy a natural environment that is healthier than we currently find it".

The Queen hopes Prince Charles will lead Commonwealth

Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the 53 Commonwealth leaders, when she formally opened the biennial meeting at Buckingham Palace in London.

It was a significant moment because it's likely to be Her Majesty's final CHOGM meeting.

Due to her age, she no longer travels long distances and the summit is unlikely to return to London for some time.

The Queen said the Commonwealth was "one of the world's great convening powers" and significantly said it was her "sincere wish" that "the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949".

The position of head of the Commonwealth is not hereditary and there is likely to be a discussion — and possibly a decision — tomorrow about whether Prince Charles should succeed her.

Many commentators credit the Queen with ensuring the Commonwealth has continued throughout her long reign.

The Royal Family is playing a relatively high profile role at this summit with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry attending public events.

Prince Harry's bride-to-be Meghan Markle has also been included in the summit, which is unusual for someone not yet fully part of the Royal Family.