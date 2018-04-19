Vanuatu Prime Minister assures Malcom Turnbull there will be no Chinese military base on islands

Updated 19 April 2018, 12:20 AEST

The Prime Minister of Vanuatu says that during his 27 years in politics he's never once had negotiations with China about a military base.

Vanuatu PM Charlot Salwai spoke to Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull on the sidelines of CHOGM in London. (Credit: ABC)

Vanuatu's Prime Minister Charlot Salwai has assured his Australian counterpart his country has no plans to allow China to build a military base on the Pacific island nation.

Mr Salwai and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull held discussions on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London.

It comes after media reports raised speculation China has an interest in growing its military strength in the Pacific region.

Fairfax, citing unnamed sources, said no formal proposal had yet been made but the prospect of a Chinese military outpost so close to Australia had been discussed at the highest levels in Canberra and Washington.

Reports of negotiations have been denied by both the Vanuatu and Chinese governments.

Mr Salwai told media that he had been involved with the government for 27 years but had never once had negotiations with China about a military base.

"I want to assure the Prime Minister that Vanuatu does not dream to become a military base one day, it is not in our culture, it is not in our tradition, we have a custom system [of] chiefs that we are working with and we are happy with," he said.

Mr Turnbull agreed media reports about China establishing a base in Vanuatu were incorrect.

"The Prime Minister of Vanuatu has made it very clear, quite unequivocally, that the media reports about Chinese interest in establishing a military base in Vanuatu have no basis in fact, so he said those reports are absolutely untrue," he said.

Mr Salwai was also keen to talk about other elements of the Australia-Vanuatu relationship, and said he wanted to see more security support from Australia.

"We need more to grow our economy, to provide more jobs for our people and in terms security. We thank Australia for its support in policing, and in justice, and education and health," he said.

"Just one thing I want to see more support from Australia is to build our police academy."

Mr Turnbull also met with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Rick Houenipwela on the sidelines.

Asked by reporters about whether the fibre optic cable plan in the Solomon Islands was still going ahead, Mr Turnbull said it was.

"We are building a fibre optic cable which will connect both the Solomons and Papua New Guinea to Australia and hence to the internet," he said.

"That is going to deliver enormous benefits to both countries, particularly the Solomon Islands, and significantly reduce the cost of telecommunications there and so that was again one of the topics that I discussed with Prime Minister [Rick Houenipwela] of the Solomon Islands."