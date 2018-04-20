Search

AMP boss Craig Meller steps down, company apologises after scandals revealed at banking royal commission

Updated 20 April 2018, 9:05 AEST

AMP's chief executive officer Craig Meller has quit his job with immediate effect after a series of scandals were revealed at the banking royal commission.

Craig Meller is the first big executive casualty of the banking royal commission. (Credit: ABC licensed) 

The resignation was accompanied by an unreserved apology from AMP to its customers.

The royal commission heard AMP lied to the corporate watchdog ASIC for almost a decade to cover its practice of charging customers fees for advice that was never delivered.

Mike Wilkins, a non-executive director of the company and former CEO at insurer IAG, has been appointed as acting CEO.

Mr Meller has become the first senior executive to lose his job as a result of the banking royal commission.

His fall was rapid, given AMP only started giving evidence on Monday.

The damning evidence the commission heard included a statement from AMP's head of financial advice, Anthony 'Jack' Regan, that the company had lost count of the number of times it mislead ASIC.

The commission also released a mountain of documents showing AMP had sought to influence a supposedly independent review by law firm Clayton Utz to downplay the knowledge and involvement of senior executives in the scandal.

