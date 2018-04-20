Andrew Forrest says your data could unlock the door to more effective cancer treatment

Updated 20 April 2018, 6:25 AEST

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest wants cancer patients to hand over their health records to a universal cancer databank that would be available to researchers across the world as they search for cures.

Are you holding one of the keys that could unlock the door to more effective cancer treatment, or better still a cure?

The answer is yes, according to Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest.

He wants cancer patients to hand over their health records to a universal cancer databank, that would be available to researchers across the world.

"The key to resolving these dreadfully challenging cancers is data. We have the capital, we now need the data," he said.

Mr Forrest has now found his first volunteer.

Former British politician Baroness Tessa Jowell is battling brain cancer and she has signed a pledge at the House of Commons to hand across her medical data.

"It is my hope that through my cancer journey and sharing of my data, we will be able to develop better treatments for cancer and speed up the discovery of new ones," she said.

Mr Forrest is hopeful others will follow Baroness Jowell's lead.

"If patients know that they can contribute their data, which will become the instrument to cause the breakthroughs to send cancer non-fatal, then I believe millions of cancer patient suffers will contribute their data," he said.

His idea has the support of several cancer researchers across the globe including Nikhil Wagle, an assistant professor in medicine at Harvard Medical School.

He said a universal cancer databank would be a gamechanger for people working in the cancer space.

"Looking across a large database if you found all of the patients that responded to a particular drug and you found that their tumours all had something in common, that might tell you something about how to treat those tumours in future patients," assistant professor Wagle said.

Cancer databanks already exist, but that information is not shared across borders.

Assistant professor Wagle said more data would lead to a better outcome for patients.

"I think if patients have the ability to share their data, we will be able to accelerate discovery and that will lead to cures faster," he said.

Mr Forrest wants the initial stages of the Universal Cancer Databank up and running within the next few years.

He is underwriting the initial costs and is speaking to leading philanthropists about further funding the project, but concedes privacy concerns will make it difficult to get everyone onboard.

"This will not suffer from lack of funding [but] it will be challenged by governments unravelling their own laws in order to collaborate universally," he said.

Mr Forrest has also been speaking to other high-profile people battling cancer about signing up to the databank.