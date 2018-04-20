Australian warships challenged by Chinese military in South China Sea

Updated 20 April 2018, 0:20 AEST

Three Australian warships were challenged by the Chinese military as they travelled through the disputed South China Sea earlier this month, the ABC can reveal.

HMAS Toowoomba is among the ships challenged by the Chinese military while on deployment in South East Asia. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The confrontations with the People's Liberation Army are believed to have occurred as China was conducting its largest ever naval exercises in the hotly contested waters.

Defence sources have confirmed HMAS Anzac, HMAS Toowoomba and HMAS Success were challenged by the PLA Navy as they were transiting towards Vietnam where they are now conducting a three-day goodwill visit in Ho Chi Minh City.

One official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, insists the exchanges with the Chinese were polite, but "robust".

The Defence Department has refused to answer questions or discuss details of the interactions between the Australian warships and the Chinese military.

In a statement it has confirmed HMAS Anzac and HMAS Success recently travelled through the South China Sea after leaving Subic Bay in the Philippines, while HMAS Toowoomba also went through the disputed waters after departing from Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.

"The Australian Defence Force has maintained a robust program of international engagement with countries in and around the South China Sea for decades," the Department told the ABC.

"This includes bilateral and multilateral military exercises, port visits, maritime surveillance operations and ship transits.

"As they have done for many decades, Australian vessels and aircraft will continue to exercise rights under international law to freedom of navigation and overflight, including in the South China Sea."

During their port visit to Ho Chi Minh City, HMAS Anzac, HMAS Toowoomba and HMAS Success will conduct a logistic resupply and local engagement with Vietnam People's Armed Forces and local government officials.

Earlier this month, Beijing boasted of the largest-ever military exercises by the Chinese navy in the contested South China Sea.

In the rare display, China brought much of its naval hardware for the world to see — 10,000 personnel, 76 fighter jets, 48 naval vessels, a nuclear powered submarine and China's first aircraft carrier.